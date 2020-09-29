Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders

Inside the locker room at Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with conviction as he praised his team for playing “complementary football” in the 36-20 win against the Raiders on Sunday.

“That’s more of the way we need to play, the way we want to play,” Belichick said in a video tweeted by the Patriots. “Good job on the offensive line, [made] some changes there, the backs did a hell of a job. They could not tackle you guys. 250 yards on the ground.”

Amidst cheers and excited clapping, Belichick — who was honest that he could have coached better — did point out what the team did well overall.

“Receivers blocking, backs running, line blocking on the outside, you know, did a lot of good things there. Defensively, turned the ball over, scored on defense — complementary football. Score, kickoff, tackle them inside the 10, get holding penalty, strip sack for a touchdown. That’s what I’m talking about complementary football. All three units working together, that was a good week alright, we need another good week here [preparing] for Kansas City. We need our best game, we haven’t had it yet [and] we need it. It’s time to come through.”

The clip then cuts to special teams captain Matthew Slater addressing the team — as he traditionally does after games. This time, however, he dedicated the win to James White, whose father passed away tragically in a car accident.

“I don’t know about you guys but I sure had a tough time this week thinking about James,” Slater said. “Lets’ hold dear to the people we love fellas, let’s hold dear. You can’t take anything for granted fellas, no day for granted.”

Watch the video below: