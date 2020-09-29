Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders

"Complementary football."

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 29, 2020 | 1:31 PM

Inside the locker room at Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with conviction as he praised his team for playing “complementary football” in the 36-20 win against the Raiders on Sunday.

“That’s more of the way we need to play, the way we want to play,” Belichick said in a video tweeted by the Patriots. “Good job on the offensive line, [made] some changes there, the backs did a hell of a job. They could not tackle you guys. 250 yards on the ground.”

Amidst cheers and excited clapping, Belichick — who was honest that he could have coached better — did point out what the team did well overall.

Advertisement

“Receivers blocking, backs running, line blocking on the outside, you know, did a lot of good things there. Defensively, turned the ball over, scored on defense — complementary football. Score, kickoff, tackle them inside the 10, get holding penalty, strip sack for a touchdown. That’s what I’m talking about complementary football. All three units working together, that was a good week alright, we need another good week here [preparing] for Kansas City. We need our best game, we haven’t had it yet [and] we need it. It’s time to come through.”

The clip then cuts to special teams captain Matthew Slater addressing the team — as he traditionally does after games. This time, however, he dedicated the win to James White, whose father passed away tragically in a car accident.

“I don’t know about you guys but I sure had a tough time this week thinking about James,” Slater said. “Lets’ hold dear to the people we love fellas, let’s hold dear. You can’t take anything for granted fellas, no day for granted.”

Watch the video below:

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal during the Titans' win on Sunday.
NFL
3 Titans players test positive for COVID-19, marking first NFL outbreak September 29, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots facing the Chiefs in Week 4 September 29, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Boston, MA 11/24/06 Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game.
NBA
A viral photo showed former NBA star Delonte West homeless. Mark Cuban found him and picked him up. September 29, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Sorry, America, the Patriots still aren't going anywhere September 29, 2020 | 5:19 AM
Red Sox Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr.
commentary
What to make of this utterly distasteful Red Sox season September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Elaine Thompson
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
The Patriots' 2019 draft class is looking better and better, and other thoughts September 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers.
NBA
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach, after seven seasons September 28, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
'Just bad coaching': Bill Belichick took the blame for his timeout usage against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised 'complementary' Patriots performance, wished Celtics luck September 27, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Tony Romo is a broadcaster for CBS.
NFL
Tony Romo: 'New England is for real' September 27, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 36-20 win over the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton's funny reaction to N'Keal Harry becomes viral hit September 27, 2020 | 5:21 PM
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif.
Joe Montana
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild September 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM