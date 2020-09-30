Bill Belichick compared the speed of the Chiefs’ offense to Barry Sanders and the ‘run-and-shoot’ Lions

"It would be up there," Belichick acknowledged of the Chiefs' speed.

Bill Belichick Raiders
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Raiders game in Week 3 of the 2020 season. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 30, 2020 | 2:53 PM

Related Links

It’s no secret that Bill Belichick, even with almost 50 years of experience in the NFL, remains a student of the game.

The 68-year-old Patriots head coach is able to cite offenses from decades past, and regularly does in a given press conference.

The latest historical tidbit Belichick offered came from a question about New England’s Week 4 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs. Asked if the Chiefs’ skill players were the fastest he’s faced, Belichick took a stroll down memory lane.

“It would be up there,” Belichick said of the Chief’s speed. “I mean, those run-and-shoot teams, they had four receivers on the field – you know, [Darrel] Mouse Davis and that style of offense that Houston ran. I would say we played against them with other teams as well. But, June [Jones] did it in Atlanta and then Mouse did it in Detroit.”

Advertisement

One of Belichick’s first experiences coaching against the run-and-shoot offense in the NFL came during his time as Giants defensive coordinator during the team’s second Super Bowl season in 1990.

In one particularly memorable anecdote prior to playing the Lions’ speed-oriented offense, then-Giants head coach Bill Parcells criticized Belichick’s game plan for having too many smaller players on the field. He even joked about using one of the team’s smallest players on defense.

“Why don’t you put [wide receiver] Stephen Baker out there?” Parcells quipped. “He’s fast.”

The Giants, using Belichick’s unorthodox game plan, ended up winning the game, 20-0.

Decades later, the Patriots’ coach knows the dangers that those teams posed due to the depth of their attack. Especially when the Lions team Belichick faced had a Hall of Fame running back.

“When you put four receivers out there and a fast back, like a Barry Sanders or somebody like that, and you put four receivers out there that run probably 4.4 or sub-4.4 [40-yard dash times], I mean, that’s a lot of speed,” Belichick explained. “Now, these guys have a lot of speed, too. But you talk about just speed, those run-and-shoot teams, they put some pretty fast players on the field, now – a lot of them, not just one or two. I mean, either four or five, depending on how fast the back was.”

Advertisement

The Patriots and Chiefs kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. New England enters the game at 2-1, while Kansas City is 3-0.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton Patriots coaches
NFL
Josh McDaniels on the differences between Cam Newton and Tom Brady September 30, 2020 | 10:47 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CELTICS
Enough with the hot takes, this Celtics team is good September 30, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Coronavirus
Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests September 29, 2020 | 10:05 PM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Tyler Herro responded to Paul Pierce's comment that he's not a 'bucket' September 29, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots celebration.
Patriots
Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders September 29, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal during the Titans' win on Sunday.
NFL
3 Titans players test positive for COVID-19, marking first NFL outbreak September 29, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots facing the Chiefs in Week 4 September 29, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Boston, MA 11/24/06 Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game.
NBA
Mark Cuban picked up a homeless Delonte West from a gas station September 29, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Sorry, America, the Patriots still aren't going anywhere September 29, 2020 | 5:19 AM
Red Sox Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr.
commentary
What to make of this utterly distasteful Red Sox season September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Elaine Thompson
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
The Patriots' 2019 draft class is looking better and better, and other thoughts September 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers.
NBA
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach, after seven seasons September 28, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
'Just bad coaching': Bill Belichick took the blame for his timeout usage against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM