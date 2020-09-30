Morning sports update: Josh McDaniels talked similarities and differences between Tom Brady and Cam Newton

"Whether it is some version of an adjustment in the running game, some ability to use his legs or his size and strength, we’ve tried to do some of all of that."

Cam Newton Patriots coaches
Josh McDaniels and Cam Newton talk during the Patriots' win over the Dolphins. –Winslow Townson/AP Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 30, 2020 | 10:47 AM

The Connecticut Sun lost to the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals to the Las Vegas Aces 66-63 on Tuesday night. Las Vegas now advances to the finals to play the Seattle Storm.

Elsewhere, the Patriots prepare for a Sunday matchup with the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m., and the Revolution get ready to face Nashville SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Josh McDaniels on Cam Newton: Just like everyone else on the Patriots’ coaching staff, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has had to make serious adjustments in 2020. After spending virtually all of his time in New England working with Tom Brady, McDaniels now finds himself calling plays for Cam Newton.

Advertisement

The results so far in the new season have been promising, with the Patriots out to a 2-1 start.

Asked about working with the 31-year-old former NFL MVP, McDaniels described him in terms that would also be applied to Brady.

“Cam’s been very consistent since I first met him,” McDaniels explained in a Tuesday press conference. “He loves the game of football. He also loves working really hard.”

Still, in terms of specific play-calling, there’s an expansive gulf between Brady and Newton as quarterbacks.

“It’s different,” McDaniels said. “There’s certainly a huge chunk of what we’ve been able to try and do in the past that we continue to try and do. You take certain strengths of each player, and in this particular case, we’re talking about the quarterback. You take the strengths of the players that you have and you try to put them in the positions to be successful that they have the most confidence in.

“Whether it is some version of an adjustment in the running game, some ability to use his legs or his size and strength, we’ve tried to do some of all of that,” McDaniels said of Newton. “At the same time, the most important thing for us and for Cam is to run the offense.”

Advertisement

McDaniels and Newton face a tough matchup in Week 4 as the Patriots travel to play the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Trivia: During the Bill Belichick era, two offensive coordinators have left New England for head coaching positions in college football. Name those two coordinators.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Notre Dame and Penn State.

More from Boston.com:

A Patriots Super Bowl banner made it to space:

Still made the putt:

On this day: In 2001, Tom Brady made his first career start. It came against Peyton Manning and the Colts. Brady, who it was assumed was merely a backup filling in for injured Drew Bledsoe, was solid if unspectacular in the game (throwing for 168 yards).

New England, as a team, roared to life, destroying the Colts, 44-13.

Daily highlight: Chelsea forward Timo Werner scored against Tottenham in what was ultimately a losing effort in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Charlie Weis and Bill O’Brien.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CELTICS
Enough with the hot takes, this Celtics team is good September 30, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Coronavirus
Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests September 29, 2020 | 10:05 PM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Tyler Herro responded to Paul Pierce's comment that he's not a 'bucket' September 29, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots celebration.
Patriots
Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders September 29, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal during the Titans' win on Sunday.
NFL
3 Titans players test positive for COVID-19, marking first NFL outbreak September 29, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots facing the Chiefs in Week 4 September 29, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Boston, MA 11/24/06 Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game.
NBA
Mark Cuban picked up a homeless Delonte West from a gas station September 29, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Sorry, America, the Patriots still aren't going anywhere September 29, 2020 | 5:19 AM
Red Sox Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr.
commentary
What to make of this utterly distasteful Red Sox season September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Elaine Thompson
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
The Patriots' 2019 draft class is looking better and better, and other thoughts September 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers.
NBA
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach, after seven seasons September 28, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
'Just bad coaching': Bill Belichick took the blame for his timeout usage against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised 'complementary' Patriots performance, wished Celtics luck September 27, 2020 | 6:09 PM