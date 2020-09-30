Morning sports update: Josh McDaniels talked similarities and differences between Tom Brady and Cam Newton

The Connecticut Sun lost to the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals to the Las Vegas Aces 66-63 on Tuesday night. Las Vegas now advances to the finals to play the Seattle Storm.

Elsewhere, the Patriots prepare for a Sunday matchup with the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m., and the Revolution get ready to face Nashville SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Josh McDaniels on Cam Newton: Just like everyone else on the Patriots’ coaching staff, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has had to make serious adjustments in 2020. After spending virtually all of his time in New England working with Tom Brady, McDaniels now finds himself calling plays for Cam Newton.

Advertisement

The results so far in the new season have been promising, with the Patriots out to a 2-1 start.

Asked about working with the 31-year-old former NFL MVP, McDaniels described him in terms that would also be applied to Brady.

“Cam’s been very consistent since I first met him,” McDaniels explained in a Tuesday press conference. “He loves the game of football. He also loves working really hard.”

Still, in terms of specific play-calling, there’s an expansive gulf between Brady and Newton as quarterbacks.

“It’s different,” McDaniels said. “There’s certainly a huge chunk of what we’ve been able to try and do in the past that we continue to try and do. You take certain strengths of each player, and in this particular case, we’re talking about the quarterback. You take the strengths of the players that you have and you try to put them in the positions to be successful that they have the most confidence in.

“Whether it is some version of an adjustment in the running game, some ability to use his legs or his size and strength, we’ve tried to do some of all of that,” McDaniels said of Newton. “At the same time, the most important thing for us and for Cam is to run the offense.”

Advertisement

McDaniels and Newton face a tough matchup in Week 4 as the Patriots travel to play the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Trivia: During the Bill Belichick era, two offensive coordinators have left New England for head coaching positions in college football. Name those two coordinators.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Notre Dame and Penn State.

More from Boston.com:

A Patriots Super Bowl banner made it to space:

Still made the putt:

This curious deer approached a woman in amazement to watch her play golf—and she still made the putt! https://t.co/FTn7tXfln6 pic.twitter.com/zzFQo2IrKw — ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2020

On this day: In 2001, Tom Brady made his first career start. It came against Peyton Manning and the Colts. Brady, who it was assumed was merely a backup filling in for injured Drew Bledsoe, was solid if unspectacular in the game (throwing for 168 yards).

New England, as a team, roared to life, destroying the Colts, 44-13.

Tom Brady interview before his first career start: "Hopefully it's the start of a successful, long career." pic.twitter.com/mYqnzaZElO — New England PatriotsNation™ 2 (@Jordanems) March 19, 2016

Daily highlight: Chelsea forward Timo Werner scored against Tottenham in what was ultimately a losing effort in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

There it is! Timo Werner scores his first Chelsea goal with a powerful strike to the bottom corner! 🔵 @espnfc pic.twitter.com/lnEwne3BSM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 29, 2020

Trivia answer: Charlie Weis and Bill O’Brien.