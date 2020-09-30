Patriots’ injury report: James White, Damien Harris return to practice

White sat out the last two games in the aftermath of his father's tragic death.

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
James White returned to practice on Wednesday. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 30, 2020 | 6:54 PM

In their first practice before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, the Patriots only had five players on the injury report.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn were all limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.

Butler, Edelman, and Wynn appeared on the injury report before the Patriots’ game against the Raiders. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.

Michel was limited due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.

Advertisement

Defensive back Cody Davis was the only player that didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. He’s listed with a rib injury.

While one running back was placed on the injury report, two running backs returned to practice: James White and Damien Harris.

White sat out the last two games due to his father’s death in a car crash. Harris was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season due to a finger injury. With this year’s new injured reserve rules, players only need to sit out three weeks, making Wednesday Harris’ first potential day back.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski also returned to practice on Wednesday, coming off injured reserve for a foot injury.

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Alex Okafor were the only players that were limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
RB Sony Michel (quad)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Chiefs

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Chris Jones (groin)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)

FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Michell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL
Offensive numbers off the charts 3 weeks into NFL season September 30, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots expecting unexpected in latest matchup with Patrick Mahomes September 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
NFL
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday September 30, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open due to an Achilles injury.
FRENCH OPEN
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles September 30, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick compared the Chiefs' speed to Barry Sanders and the 'run-and-shoot' Lions September 30, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Cam Newton Patriots coaches
NFL
Josh McDaniels on the differences between Cam Newton and Tom Brady September 30, 2020 | 10:47 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CELTICS
Enough with the hot takes, this Celtics team is good September 30, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Coronavirus
Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests September 29, 2020 | 10:05 PM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Tyler Herro responded to Paul Pierce's comment that he's not a 'bucket' September 29, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots celebration.
Patriots
Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders September 29, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal during the Titans' win on Sunday.
NFL
3 Titans players test positive for COVID-19, marking first NFL outbreak September 29, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots facing the Chiefs in Week 4 September 29, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Boston, MA 11/24/06 Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game.
NBA
Mark Cuban picked up a homeless Delonte West from a gas station September 29, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Sorry, America, the Patriots still aren't going anywhere September 29, 2020 | 5:19 AM
Red Sox Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr.
commentary
What to make of this utterly distasteful Red Sox season September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Elaine Thompson
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
The Patriots' 2019 draft class is looking better and better, and other thoughts September 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers.
NBA
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach, after seven seasons September 28, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
'Just bad coaching': Bill Belichick took the blame for his timeout usage against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM