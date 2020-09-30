Patriots’ injury report: James White, Damien Harris return to practice
White sat out the last two games in the aftermath of his father's tragic death.
In their first practice before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, the Patriots only had five players on the injury report.
Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn were all limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.
Butler, Edelman, and Wynn appeared on the injury report before the Patriots’ game against the Raiders. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.
Michel was limited due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.
Defensive back Cody Davis was the only player that didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. He’s listed with a rib injury.
While one running back was placed on the injury report, two running backs returned to practice: James White and Damien Harris.
White sat out the last two games due to his father’s death in a car crash. Harris was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season due to a finger injury. With this year’s new injured reserve rules, players only need to sit out three weeks, making Wednesday Harris’ first potential day back.
Good to have you back, @SweetFeet_White ♥ pic.twitter.com/2BomuBgYZL
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 30, 2020
Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski also returned to practice on Wednesday, coming off injured reserve for a foot injury.
For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Alex Okafor were the only players that were limited at Wednesday’s practice.
Here is this week’s full injury report:
Patriots
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
RB Sony Michel (quad)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Chiefs
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Chris Jones (groin)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Michell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.