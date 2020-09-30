Patriots’ injury report: James White, Damien Harris return to practice

In their first practice before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, the Patriots only had five players on the injury report.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn were all limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.

Butler, Edelman, and Wynn appeared on the injury report before the Patriots’ game against the Raiders. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.

Michel was limited due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.

Advertisement

Defensive back Cody Davis was the only player that didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. He’s listed with a rib injury.

While one running back was placed on the injury report, two running backs returned to practice: James White and Damien Harris.

White sat out the last two games due to his father’s death in a car crash. Harris was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season due to a finger injury. With this year’s new injured reserve rules, players only need to sit out three weeks, making Wednesday Harris’ first potential day back.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski also returned to practice on Wednesday, coming off injured reserve for a foot injury.

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Alex Okafor were the only players that were limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Cody Davis (rib)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

RB Sony Michel (quad)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed. Chiefs DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed. LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Chris Jones (groin)

DE Alex Okafor (hamstring) FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Tyreek Hill (heel)

DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)

C Austin Reiter (knee)

T Michell Schwartz (ankle)

S Juan Thornhill (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (hand)

G Andrew Wylie (illness)