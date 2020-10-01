Patriots’ Week 4 injury report: Julian Edelman, Sony Michel limited in practice again

In their second practice in preparation for the Chiefs, the Patriots had just five players that were limited and one who was out of practice.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn were all limited participants for the second consecutive practice.

Butler, Edelman, and Wynn appeared on the injury report before the Patriots’ game against the Raiders. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.

Michel was limited due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.

Guard Shaq Mason was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in practice due to a calf injury.

Defensive back Cody Davis was out of practice for the second-straight day. He’s listed with a rib injury.

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones remained limited in practice on Thursday while defensive end Alex Okafor upgraded from being limited to a full participant on Thursday.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Cody Davis (rib)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

RB Sony Michel (quad)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed. Chiefs DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed. LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Chris Jones (groin) FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Tyreek Hill (heel)

DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)

DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)

C Austin Reiter (knee)

T Michell Schwartz (ankle)

S Juan Thornhill (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (hand)

G Andrew Wylie (illness)