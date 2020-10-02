Patriots’ Week 4 injury report: Julian Edelman, Sony Michel questionable vs. Chiefs
Cody Davis is the only Patriots player that's been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Five Patriots players are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs while another player has been ruled out
Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, guard Shaq Mason, running back Sony Michel, and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn are all questionable for Sunday’s game.
Butler, Edelman, and Wynn were questionable for the Patriots’ game against the Raiders last week. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.
Michel was limited in all three practices this week due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.
Mason was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in the last two practices due to a calf injury.
Defensive back Cody Davis missed all three practices this week due to a rib injury and is out for Sunday’s game.
For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited in all three practices this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.
Here is this week’s full injury report:
Patriots
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib) OUT
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
WR Julian Edelman (knee) QUESTIONABLE
G Shaq Mason (calf) QUESTIONABLE
RB Sony Michel (quad) QUESTIONABLE
T Isaiah Wynn (calf) QUESTIONABLE
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Chiefs
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Chris Jones (groin) QUESTIONABLE
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Michell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.