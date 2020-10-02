Patriots’ Week 4 injury report: Julian Edelman, Sony Michel questionable vs. Chiefs

Five Patriots players are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs while another player has been ruled out

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, guard Shaq Mason, running back Sony Michel, and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

Butler, Edelman, and Wynn were questionable for the Patriots’ game against the Raiders last week. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.

Michel was limited in all three practices this week due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.

Mason was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in the last two practices due to a calf injury.

Defensive back Cody Davis missed all three practices this week due to a rib injury and is out for Sunday’s game.

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited in all three practices this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Cody Davis (rib) OUT

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

WR Julian Edelman (knee) QUESTIONABLE

G Shaq Mason (calf) QUESTIONABLE

RB Sony Michel (quad) QUESTIONABLE

T Isaiah Wynn (calf) QUESTIONABLE

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed. Chiefs DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed. LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DT Chris Jones (groin) QUESTIONABLE FULL AVAILABILITY

WR Tyreek Hill (heel)

DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)

DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)

C Austin Reiter (knee)

T Michell Schwartz (ankle)

S Juan Thornhill (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (hand)

G Andrew Wylie (illness)