Patriots’ Week 4 injury report: Julian Edelman, Sony Michel questionable vs. Chiefs

Cody Davis is the only Patriots player that's been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
Weekend Sports Producer
October 2, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Five Patriots players are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs while another player has been ruled out

Defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, guard Shaq Mason, running back Sony Michel, and offensive tack Isaiah Wynn are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

Butler, Edelman, and Wynn were questionable for the Patriots’ game against the Raiders last week. All three ended up playing. Butler has a shoulder injury, Edelman is dealing with a knee injury, and Wynn is nursing a calf injury.

Michel was limited in all three practices this week due to a quad injury. He rushed for 117 yards on nine carries in the Patriots’ win over the Raiders.

Mason was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited in the last two practices due to a calf injury.

Defensive back Cody Davis missed all three practices this week due to a rib injury and is out for Sunday’s game.

For the Chiefs, defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited in all three practices this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Cody Davis (rib) OUT

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
WR Julian Edelman (knee) QUESTIONABLE
G Shaq Mason (calf) QUESTIONABLE
RB Sony Michel (quad) QUESTIONABLE
T Isaiah Wynn (calf) QUESTIONABLE

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Chiefs

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Chris Jones (groin) QUESTIONABLE

FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
DE Alex Okafor (hamstring)
C Austin Reiter (knee)
T Michell Schwartz (ankle)
S Juan Thornhill (knee)
CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
G Andrew Wylie (illness)

