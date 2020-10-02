Morning sports update: Devin McCourty was asked about the Patriots’ team culture without Tom Brady

McCourty added that a despite the change in personnel, "culture hasn’t changed."

Devin McCourty
Devin McCourty discussed life without Tom Brady on the Patriots. –Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 2, 2020 | 10:39 AM

Tonight, the NBA and WNBA Finals play. At 7 p.m., the Seattle Storm face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1. And at 9 p.m., the Las Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 2 (with the Lakers leading the series 1-0).

This weekend, the Revolution host Nashville SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Patriots will be in Kansas City to play the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

Devin McCourty on the Patriots’ team culture: Patriots safety Devin McCourty has become one of the team’s leaders over the years as both a defensive star on the field and locker room presence off of it.

Advertisement

Of course, the 2020 season has been the first in McCourty’s career in New England without the central figure of Tom Brady, who left during the offseason as a free agent.

For a team that had an identity built for 20 years around the unchanging presence of Brady, it might seem like things would be different in the first season without the veteran quarterback.

Asked about any changes he’s detected so far without Brady, McCourty told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” what’s he’s seen.

“I feel like everyone wants to create a new way of life now that Tom is gone, but a lot of the stuff we do here is still the same,” McCourty explained. “The culture hasn’t changed.

“I just think any time you have new people in the locker room, you have new personalities. Things change, things just don’t stay the same.”

For McCourty, 33, the changes have been more towards shifting the Patriots’ identity from that of a veteran team to a younger one.

“When that is gone and new players come in, the team just moves towards the personalities in the locker room,” said McCourty. “I would say this year we’ve had quite a bit of change throughout the team with personalities. It’s just different. For me, we’re a lot younger than before and that creates just a little bit of a different personality and culture, I guess.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Who is the most recently drafted Patriots player from the Big 12?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 2019 third-round pick.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick broke down some tape on the Chiefs’ offense:

On this day: In 1999, legendary Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque became the highest scoring NHL defenseman of all-time, passing Paul Coffey’s record with 386 goals. He would end his career with 395 goals in total.

Daily highlight: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught his first career NFL touchdown pass in style in Denver’s Thursday night win over the Jets.

Trivia answer: Yodny Cajuste

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Devin McCourty

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Damien Harris could bolster an already strong Patriots ground game.
Patriots
Potential returns of Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski raise ceiling of Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Cam Newton looks to get his first road win in a Patriots uniform in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game October 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving 'doesn't see' the Nets 'having a head coach' despite recent Steve Nash hiring October 1, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton have never played each other.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Patrick Mahomes is ‘changing the game’ October 1, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 4 injury report: Julian Edelman, Sony Michel limited in practice again October 1, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Aqib Talib claps hands on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patriots
Aqib Talib no longer thinks that Wes Welker hit him on purpose during 2013 AFC Championship game October 1, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Mark J. Terrill
DOC RIVERS
Doc Rivers reportedly agrees to deal to be 76ers head coach October 1, 2020 | 6:28 PM
ROBERT KRAFT
Robert Kraft's REFORM Alliance secures legislative victory in California October 1, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patriots
What the Kansas City Chiefs are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday's matchup October 1, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 227 yards in three career games against the Chiefs.
Patriots
Chiefs prepared for run-heavy Patriots in Sunday showdown October 1, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge on the Celtics' loss to the Heat, Gordon Hayward's future, and the 'strange' offseason October 1, 2020 | 12:50 PM
The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” show pulled in a 16.0 share. Above from left, Michael Felger, his wife, Fox 25 morning news anchor Sara Underwood, Tony Massarotti, and Jim Murray.
Media
Sports Hub takes first in summer ratings, WEEI tied for eighth October 1, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi thinks Stephon Gilmore 'deserves a little bit more respect from the officials' October 1, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The Tennessee Titans played at Minnesota last week.
NFL
Titans-Steelers game postponed to later in season as Tennessee COVID-19 outbreak grows October 1, 2020 | 10:01 AM
MLB
Yankees sweep Indians 10-9 in draining game, meet Rays in ALDS October 1, 2020 | 3:45 AM
NBA
Lakers, LeBron James roll in Game 1 of Finals, top Heat 116-98 October 1, 2020 | 12:26 AM
MLB
Fans to be allowed at World Series, NLCS in Arlington, Texas September 30, 2020 | 10:35 PM
NBA
Adam Silver: NBA still hoping to open next season in arenas September 30, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Brad Stevens has been the Celtics' coach since 2013.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says this Celtics group 'has a chance to be special' September 30, 2020 | 8:45 PM
NFL
Offensive numbers off the charts 3 weeks into NFL season September 30, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots expecting unexpected in latest matchup with Patrick Mahomes September 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
NFL
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday September 30, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open due to an Achilles injury.
FRENCH OPEN
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles September 30, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick compared the Chiefs' speed to Barry Sanders and the 'run-and-shoot' Lions September 30, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Cam Newton Patriots coaches
NFL
Josh McDaniels on the differences between Cam Newton and Tom Brady September 30, 2020 | 10:47 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CELTICS
Enough with the hot takes, this Celtics team is good September 30, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Coronavirus
Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests September 29, 2020 | 10:05 PM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Tyler Herro responded to Paul Pierce's comment that he's not a 'bucket' September 29, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots celebration.
Patriots
Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders September 29, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal during the Titans' win on Sunday.
NFL
3 Titans players test positive for COVID-19, marking first NFL outbreak September 29, 2020 | 12:53 PM