Morning sports update: Devin McCourty was asked about the Patriots’ team culture without Tom Brady

Tonight, the NBA and WNBA Finals play. At 7 p.m., the Seattle Storm face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1. And at 9 p.m., the Las Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 2 (with the Lakers leading the series 1-0).

This weekend, the Revolution host Nashville SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Patriots will be in Kansas City to play the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m.

Devin McCourty on the Patriots’ team culture: Patriots safety Devin McCourty has become one of the team’s leaders over the years as both a defensive star on the field and locker room presence off of it.

Advertisement

Of course, the 2020 season has been the first in McCourty’s career in New England without the central figure of Tom Brady, who left during the offseason as a free agent.

For a team that had an identity built for 20 years around the unchanging presence of Brady, it might seem like things would be different in the first season without the veteran quarterback.

Asked about any changes he’s detected so far without Brady, McCourty told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” what’s he’s seen.

“I feel like everyone wants to create a new way of life now that Tom is gone, but a lot of the stuff we do here is still the same,” McCourty explained. “The culture hasn’t changed.

“I just think any time you have new people in the locker room, you have new personalities. Things change, things just don’t stay the same.”

For McCourty, 33, the changes have been more towards shifting the Patriots’ identity from that of a veteran team to a younger one.

“When that is gone and new players come in, the team just moves towards the personalities in the locker room,” said McCourty. “I would say this year we’ve had quite a bit of change throughout the team with personalities. It’s just different. For me, we’re a lot younger than before and that creates just a little bit of a different personality and culture, I guess.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Who is the most recently drafted Patriots player from the Big 12?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 2019 third-round pick.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick broke down some tape on the Chiefs’ offense:

Fast, explosive, effective. BB previews the Chiefs on the Belestrator. pic.twitter.com/9ofhV3gxVZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2020

On this day: In 1999, legendary Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque became the highest scoring NHL defenseman of all-time, passing Paul Coffey’s record with 386 goals. He would end his career with 395 goals in total.

Daily highlight: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught his first career NFL touchdown pass in style in Denver’s Thursday night win over the Jets.

Trivia answer: Yodny Cajuste