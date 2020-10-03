Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for Patriots if they face Chiefs this week

With Cam Newton out for this week’s game against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, the Patriots will have to start someone else under center.

It appears that Brian Hoyer will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback against the Chiefs, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported.

The Patriots’ matchup with the Chiefs was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, but it has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday, the NFL said in a statement. The Patriots were scheduled to travel to Kansas City at 1 p.m. on Saturday. That trip is now delayed as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tuesday is also the more likely day the Patriots will play the Chiefs, Schefter reported.

Hoyer has been the Patriots’ backup quarterback for the first three games of the season. Jarret Stidham, who was expected by many to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback before Newton was signed, has been a healthy scratch in all three games this season.

This is Hoyer’s sixth season with the Patriots. He’s started 38 regular-season games over his 12-year career, but this would be his first start with the Patriots. He has a 16-22 record in games he’s started.