Schefter: All other Patriots’ COVID tests negative

Quarterback Cam Newton is the only member of the Patriots who has COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after a perfect round of tests came back Saturday night.

“NFL still needs to get the Chiefs test results, but this was what the league needed and wanted to see after a chaotic day in New England,” Schefter wrote.

The NFL was forced to postpone Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Chiefs after Newton and Kansas City backup quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19.

All other Patriots’ tests returned negative tonight, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

While the game is pushed back to either Monday or Tuesday, many experts believed it shouldn’t be played on one of those days. Now, after this encouraging news for the Patriots, it appears likely the game will occur if the Chiefs also have a clean slate in their next round of testing.

An official ruling will likely surface Sunday or Monday.