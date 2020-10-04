Patriots-Chiefs to be televised nationally on Monday night, with CBS’s top team on the call

CBS has not aired a Monday night NFL game since 2014.

Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Julian Edelman and the Patriots had their game vs. the Chiefs postponed from Sunday to Monday. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
, Sports columnist
October 4, 2020 | 3:49 PM

As CBS’s No. 1 NFL broadcast team, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson have called numerous Patriots games over the past three years, including two of the first three this year.

But this week’s rescheduled matchup with the Chiefs will mark the first time they’ve called one on a Monday night.

Kickoff for Monday’s game, which was rescheduled after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for COVID-19, is set for 7:05 p.m., barring any further unforeseen circumstances.

CBS will broadcast the game nationally.

CBS has not aired a Monday night NFL game since November 24, 2014, when the Bills and Jets played at Ford Field in Detroit after the game had been postponed the previous day by a blizzard in Buffalo. But that game was not broadcast to a national audience.

The regularly scheduled “Monday Night Football game between the Falcons and Packers on ESPN will start at 8:50 p.m.

Patriots NFL Football

