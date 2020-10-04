Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night, per report

Bill Belichick Raiders
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Raiders game in Week 3 of the 2020 season. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Deputy Digital Sports Editor
October 4, 2020 | 11:21 AM

The Patriots are scheduled to play their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night at 7:05 p.m., per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news comes following consecutive rounds of testing Saturday night and Sunday morning in which no new Patriots players or personnel were positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. The game, originally scheduled to be played Sunday at 4:25 p.m., was postponed Saturday following positive tests from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs backup Jordan Ta’amu.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Patriots and Chiefs players preferred playing the game on Monday rather than pushing it to Tuesday or trying to find a time to play it later this season. The Patriots are scheduled to fly to Kansas City Monday and play the game that same night, something which the NFL’s players union needed to approve.

Advertisement

The Patriots and Chiefs will both be tested for COVID-19 Monday morning, per Schefter. Presuming no one else tests positive, the game will be allowed to go on.

New England will be without its starting quarterback Newton for the rescheduled game. Per league rules, a symptomatic Newton will need to wait 10 days from the time his symptoms first appeared to return to the team. Without symptoms, Newton will have to wait 72 hours and get approval from league and team doctors to be removed from the COVID-19/reserve list.

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for the Patriots in Newton’s absence.

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL discusses adding 18th week to regular season as possible contingency October 4, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Tyler Kaufman
NFL
Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit October 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bill Belichick will be without quarterback Cam Newton if the Patriots face the Chiefs this week.
Patriots-Chiefs latest
All other Patriots’ COVID tests negative, game could be played Monday, per ESPN October 3, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Cam Netwon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What we know following Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test October 3, 2020 | 8:28 PM
UNC's offense didn't have an impressive showing but they scored enough to beat Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22 October 3, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
4 takeaways from Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
NFL
NFL experts believe Patriots-Chiefs shouldn't happen this week October 3, 2020 | 6:47 PM
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course.
PREAKNESS STAKES
Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in photo finish to win Preakness October 3, 2020 | 6:02 PM
John Tlumacki
CHAD FINN
Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley produced winning broadcasts in a lost Red Sox season October 3, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Brian Hoyer will reportedly start for the Patriots this week.
Patriots
Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for Patriots if they face Chiefs this week October 3, 2020 | 1:43 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton directs players at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs after Cam Newton reportedly tests positive October 3, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Have the Chiefs permanently overcome the Patriots? Or can Bill Belichick expose some vulnerabilities? October 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Al Avila says Tigers aren't ruling out Hinch, Cora for manager October 2, 2020 | 4:47 PM
NBA
Doc is in: 76ers expect Rivers to lead them to NBA title October 2, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman, Sony Michel questionable vs. Chiefs October 2, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Brandon Bye (left) has started in all 14 of the Revolution's games this season.
New England Revolution
The Revolution have found some scoring magic, and have momentum on their side in first matchup vs. Nashville October 2, 2020 | 3:26 PM
The Patriots and Chiefs will face off for the fourth time in three seasons on Sunday.
Patriots
Maybe Patriots-Chiefs will be classic Chiefs-Ravens wasn't October 2, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is leading the way for the Patriots' offensive line this season.
Patriots
Lack of O-line mistakes has helped propel Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Jeff Hafley's Eagles welcome UNC into town on Saturday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 Tar Heels end long layoff against Boston College October 2, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Women's Sports
Carolyn Swords was working in the Las Vegas Aces' front office. Now, she’s on the roster for the WNBA Finals October 2, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about Patriots team culture without Tom Brady October 2, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Damien Harris could bolster an already strong Patriots ground game.
Patriots
Potential returns of Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski raise ceiling of Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Cam Newton looks to get his first road win in a Patriots uniform in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game October 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving 'doesn't see' the Nets 'having a head coach' despite recent Steve Nash hiring October 1, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton have never played each other.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Patrick Mahomes is ‘changing the game’ October 1, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Aqib Talib claps hands on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patriots
Aqib Talib no longer thinks that Wes Welker hit him on purpose during 2013 AFC Championship game October 1, 2020 | 6:30 PM
DOC RIVERS
Doc Rivers reportedly agrees to deal to be 76ers head coach October 1, 2020 | 6:28 PM
ROBERT KRAFT
Robert Kraft's REFORM Alliance secures legislative victory in California October 1, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patriots
What the Kansas City Chiefs are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday's matchup October 1, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 227 yards in three career games against the Chiefs.
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday October 1, 2020 | 4:19 PM