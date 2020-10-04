Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night, per report

The Patriots are scheduled to play their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night at 7:05 p.m., per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots-Chiefs will kick off at 7:05 ET with full telecast on Monday night on CBS; Falcons-Packers kicks off at 8:50 et, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

The news comes following consecutive rounds of testing Saturday night and Sunday morning in which no new Patriots players or personnel were positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. The game, originally scheduled to be played Sunday at 4:25 p.m., was postponed Saturday following positive tests from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs backup Jordan Ta’amu.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Patriots and Chiefs players preferred playing the game on Monday rather than pushing it to Tuesday or trying to find a time to play it later this season. The Patriots are scheduled to fly to Kansas City Monday and play the game that same night, something which the NFL’s players union needed to approve.

Advertisement

The Patriots and Chiefs will both be tested for COVID-19 Monday morning, per Schefter. Presuming no one else tests positive, the game will be allowed to go on.

New England will be without its starting quarterback Newton for the rescheduled game. Per league rules, a symptomatic Newton will need to wait 10 days from the time his symptoms first appeared to return to the team. Without symptoms, Newton will have to wait 72 hours and get approval from league and team doctors to be removed from the COVID-19/reserve list.

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for the Patriots in Newton’s absence.