The Patriots will reportedly take two planes to Kansas City to separate those who have had contact with Cam Newton

"People who had close contact with Cam may still test positive, eventually."

The Patriots will reportedly fly two team planes to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 4, 2020 | 5:17 PM

If the game resumes as scheduled, the Patriots will reportedly take two planes to Missouri to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, a source reports that one of the planes will carry “roughly 20 persons” that have had contact with quarterback Cam Newton, whose test results came back positive for COVID-19 late Friday night. All other Patriots players have reportedly tested negative.

With that, those negative tests could not yet be accounting for the incubation period of the virus.

“Separating the team based on those who did and didn’t have close contact with Cam underscores the reality that the incubation period could still be accounting one or more of the negative tests,” Florio wrote. “That one or more people who had close contact with Cam may still test positive, eventually.”

With that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that test results came back negative (again) on Sunday.

TOPICS: Patriots Coronavirus Cam Newton

