Chiefs defeat Newton-less Patriots 26-10

Patriots Chiefs
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham can only watch as the Chiefs Tyrone Mathieu glides into the end zone after he returned a fourth quarter interception for a touchdown. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAVE SKRETTA,
AP
October 5, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton and running back Sony Michel, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 Monday night in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.

Tyrann Mathieu returned a late interception for the clinching touchdown, and Patrick Mahomes added 236 yards passing in a somewhat shaky performance — at least, by his standards — as the Chiefs overcame an uncharacteristically slow start offensively to win their 13th straight game dating to Week 10 of last season.

The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Saturday, it same out that Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game.

Advertisement

More tests, including one taken at 6 a.m. ET on Monday, returned no additional positives from either team.

In retrospect, the Patriots (2-2) probably wish the game was delayed even longer so they could get their QB back.

Brian Hoyer, who has now lost 11 straight starts for three different teams, was 15 of 24 for 130 yards and an interception before getting benched. Jarrett Stidham led the Patriots to a touchdown to close to 13-10, but he also threw two interceptions, including the pick-six to Mathieu that propelled the Chiefs to their fourth straight 4-0 start.

With the musical chairs at quarterback and the loss of Michel, who was placed on injured reserve with a quad issue earlier in the day, the Patriots turned to a scaled-back and run-heavy approach designed to keep them in the game.

Much of the way, coach Bill Belichick’s simple plan worked.

The Chiefs marched downfield for a field goal on their first drive, added another later in the half, but otherwise had a hard time getting into gear. Sammy Watkins wasted a scoring chance by fumbling in the red zone, Mahomes was under constant duress and the rest of his wide receivers were blanketed by the New England secondary.

Advertisement

In fact, the Patriots could have been leading had Hoyer not made two monumental mistakes.

The first came in the closing seconds of the first half, when the Patriots had used their timeouts to drive into field-goal range. Hoyer was sacked by Frank Clark on third down, and the 40-year-old journeyman didn’t realize he couldn’t stop the clock. It hit zero and the Chiefs took a 6-3 lead into the locker room.

Hoyer’s second mistake came late in the third quarter, when he again felt the pocket collapse on a third-down play. This time, the Chiefs stripped the ball loose and recovered it, keeping New England from another field-goal attempt.

Give the Chiefs enough chances and they’ll usually close it out.

Finally taking advantage of a swing in momentum, Mahomes hit Hill and Travis Kelce with long passes to move swiftly downfield. And when Hill took a jet sweep to the pylon for a touchdown, the Chiefs had some breathing room.

The Patriots answered behind a long run from Damien Harris, who had just been activated off IR, and a nifty catch by N’Keal Harry in the end zone. But the Chiefs kept moving on offense, taking advantage of pass interference and personal foul penalties by the least-flagged team in the league to set up Hardman’s touchdown.

When Mathieu was perfectly positioned to catch a tipped pass and take it to the house, the Chiefs were headed toward a winning start to a grueling stretch of three games in 11 days that includes a visit to the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

INJURIES

Patriots: Right guard Shaq Mason missed the game after a calf injury popped up late last week. The Patriots offensive line was further depleted later in the first quarter, when right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left with migraines.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle Chris Jones was out with a groin injury that sidelined him in practice last week. Defensive end Mike Danna joined him on the bench with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

The Patriots continue their tour of the AFC West when the Broncos visit New England on Sunday. The Chiefs face the Raiders the same afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jarrett Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer on Monday.
PATRIOTS
Watch Jarrett Stidham's first career touchdown pass October 5, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Jarrett Stidham reacts after throwing an interception.
Patriots
Without Cam Newton, Patriots struggle at quarterback in loss to Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 9:59 PM
It appeared the Patriots forced a turnover in the the first half Monday, but it was called a sack.
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Patrick Chung and many others disagreed with a key call October 5, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Isaiah Thomas is hoping to make a comeback this season.
ISAIAH THOMAS
Isaiah Thomas: 'My story is far from over' October 5, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman walks from the dugout as she is introduced during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman is releasing her own signature sneaker to help combat homelessness October 5, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are reportedly available against the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Don Wright
NFL
Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports October 5, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings on NESN tumble more than 50 percent for Betts-less, fanless season October 5, 2020 | 3:40 PM
The Patriots escort to Logan airport brought I-93 traffic to a standstill Monday morning.
Patriots
Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort October 5, 2020 | 1:16 PM
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pool
Patriots
Adam Schefter: NFL's 'investigation' of Patriots' COVID-19 protocols different than Titans October 5, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs all clear to play Monday after no new positive tests October 5, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a serious challenge ahead of them Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best wins? October 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Kyle Kuzma in Game 3 on Sunday.
NBA FINALS
Jimmy Butler's big night helps Heat cut Lakers' Finals lead to 2-1 October 4, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble Sunday.
NFL
Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Las Vegas, 30-23 October 4, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman.
NBA FINALS
ABC announcers rave about Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman during NBA Finals broadcast October 4, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Without Cam Newton, beating the Chiefs becomes exponentially more difficult for the Patriots October 4, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Chris Wagner is pursued by Cedric Paquette.
BRUINS
Bruins fans were quick to pounce when the NHL mistakenly referred to Walpole's Chris Wagner as a Wellesley native October 4, 2020 | 7:11 PM
PATRIOTS
The Patriots will reportedly fly in two planes to Kansas City October 4, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Mark LoMoglio
NFL
Tom Brady threw 5 touchdowns to torch the Chargers in a 38-31 win October 4, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Super Bowl XXXVI was the last time oddsmakers liked the other team's odds against the Patriots as much as they do in Monday's matchup in Kansas City.
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Here's the last time the Patriots were such heavy underdogs October 4, 2020 | 4:26 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Patriots-Chiefs to be televised nationally on Monday night October 4, 2020 | 3:49 PM
JOHN SIBLEY
MOLLY SEIDEL
Boston resident Molly Seidel places sixth at London Marathon October 4, 2020 | 3:11 PM
David J. Phillip
Patriots
What the NFL's top doctor told CBS about the league's recent coronavirus outbreak October 4, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night October 4, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL discusses adding 18th week to regular season as possible contingency October 4, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Tyler Kaufman
NFL
Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit October 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bill Belichick will be without quarterback Cam Newton if the Patriots face the Chiefs this week.
Patriots-Chiefs latest
All other Patriots’ COVID tests negative, game could be played Monday, per ESPN October 3, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Cam Netwon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What we know following Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test October 3, 2020 | 8:28 PM
UNC's offense didn't have an impressive showing but they scored enough to beat Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22 October 3, 2020 | 8:06 PM