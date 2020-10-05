Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are available against the Chiefs

New England running back Damien Harris, who missed three games due to a hand injury, has been activated to the roster for Patriots-Chiefs on Monday.

Harris could help fill the void with Sony Michel on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury. The Patriots officially announced Monday morning that Michel, who rushed for 117 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, was downgraded to out. Rex Burkhead, who scored three touchdowns against Las Vegas, could play a major role again this week alongside James White, J.J. Taylor, and Harris.

Backfield roster shuffling for the Patriots: Sony Michel is off to IR after suffering a quad injury, while Damien Harris is being activated to the roster after missing three games due to a hand injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2020

In other injury news, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, will likely also make his season debut Monday. He suffered a foot injury late in training camp that has lingered since, but he was spotted on the field Monday before the game.

Gunner Olszewski part of the Patriots' traveling group to Kansas City, which could preview him officially coming off IR to the active roster. https://t.co/qeJIRtSjo0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 5, 2020

Brian Hoyer will reportedly start at quarterback for the Patriots with Cam Newton out after testing positive for COVID-19.