Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are available against the Chiefs

Harris could get some carries with Sony Michel sidelined.

Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday.
Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday. –Steven Senne/AP Pool
By
Sports Producer
October 5, 2020 | 5:28 PM

New England running back Damien Harris, who missed three games due to a hand injury, has been activated to the roster for Patriots-Chiefs on Monday.

Harris could help fill the void with Sony Michel on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury. The Patriots officially announced Monday morning that Michel, who rushed for 117 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, was downgraded to out. Rex Burkhead, who scored three touchdowns against Las Vegas, could play a major role again this week alongside James White, J.J. Taylor, and Harris.

In other injury news, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, will likely also make his season debut Monday. He suffered a foot injury late in training camp that has lingered since, but he was spotted on the field Monday before the game.

Brian Hoyer will reportedly start at quarterback for the Patriots with Cam Newton out after testing positive for COVID-19.

