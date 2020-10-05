Watch Jarrett Stidham’s first career touchdown pass

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw his first career touchdown pass Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, connecting on a 4-yard strike to N’Keal Harry in the back-left corner of the end zone.

The touchdown sliced the deficit to 13-10 early in the fourth quarter after Nick Folk’s extra point.

It almost didn’t happen, as Stidham threw an interception moments earlier that was called back as Tyrann Mathieu was whistled for pass interference. Three plays later, on third-and-goal, he connected with his rookie season roommate.

Jarrett Stidham and N'Keal Harry connect for the TD! #GoPats 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020

Earlier in the drive, Stidham handed the ball off to his former Pop Warner teammate, Damien Harris, for a 41-yard gain to end the third quarter and set the Patriots up nicely en route to the touchdown.

At that point, it appeared as though there was a chance Stidham could orchestrate an improbable upset on the road, but the Chiefs scored 13 unanswered. Stidham threw a pick-six – a ball Julian Edelman should have had – midway through the fourth (to Mathieu) and another interception late in the quarter.

From Pop Warner to Monday Night Football.@Jarrett_Stidham (third from left in third row) and @DHx34 (third from left in second row). 📷: @aldotcom pic.twitter.com/eWeMWPLqfv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 6, 2020

The second-year pro Stidham, who was initially considered to be the likely replacement for Tom Brady before Cam Newton arrived, came in for starter Brian Hoyer late in the third quarter and finished the night 5 for 13 for 60 yards with the one touchdown and two interceptions.