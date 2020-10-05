Tony Romo defended Julian Edelman after his costly drop led to a pick-six

Julian Edelman has made countless clutch plays over the course of his career, but the Super Bowl LIII MVP is currently leading a list no wide receiver wants to lead.

After missing two catchable balls Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Edelman has 11 dropped passes since the start of last season. No other player has more than eight in that span.

On one of those drops Monday, the ball fell out of his hands and popped into Tyrann Mathieu’s hands. Mathieu snared it and took off for a pick-six with 8:48 left in the game that gave the Chiefs a nine-point edge in their 26-10 win. While many were quick to criticize Edelman for the miscue, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo chose to look at the macro rather than the micro.

Romo believes Edelman, who only had three receptions for 35 yards in the Patriots-run-heavy attack, wasn’t necessarily looking for the ball from quarterback Jarrett Stidham on first and 10 at that point in time.

“OK, this is crazy, maybe I shouldn’t say it,” said Romo. “Watch his head, his head turns and tries to go upfield, right? I genuinely believe he just hasn’t been a huge part of the offense all game, and now all of a sudden you’re running a flat route.

“Just from the emotional perspective of a player. Listen. Edelman’s off the charts, high level. He’s trying to look, but really his body language is just going to the sideline. He’s running a flat route that’s kinda covered. He’s been around a long time, he’s like, ‘I’m probably not gonna get this ball.'”

The Landlord will take it 🤷‍♂️ 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/RIXis8UtYm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2020

Then the ball came, and the element of surprise forced Edelman to miss it. Mathieu happened to be in the right place at the right time and capitalize, accentuating a night full of rare and clumsy miscues on the New England side.

“There’s little things (the Patriots) don’t normally do,” Romo said.