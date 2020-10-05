Live blog: Patriots-Chiefs updates

Patriots players get loose before Monday's game.
Patriots players get loose before Monday's game. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Christopher Price
October 5, 2020 | 6:08 PM

The Patriots kick off against the Chiefs in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Follow along with live updates below. Click here to refresh this page.

6:05 p.m.: One of the biggest questions in a week like this: How do the Patriots prepare for facing the sort of speed the Chiefs’ feature? One of the ways Bill Belichick has done that over the years is to allow the scout team players who are working as Tyreek Hill (or another quick opponent) a head start off the line of scrimmage. It’s not as simple as saying “five Mississippi,” but using that approach forces the New England defenders to figure out a way to play catch-up. This gets them in that mindset. I’m not 100 percent sure that’s what they did this week, but I know that has been the case in years’ past.

5:58 p.m.: No worries when it comes to weather tonight in Kansas City, as the forecast calls for highs in the 60s, clear skies, and no chance for precipitation.

5:50 p.m.:

5:42 p.m.: The Patriots have announced their inactives. Here they are, with what some of the moves might mean for tonight.

Shaq Mason: Surprise here, if only because he’s so rarely out of the lineup. He was on the injury report this week with a calf issue, so there is an explanation. But with Joe Thuney likely back at center in place of David Andrews, this will force more shuffling along the interior to New England’s offensive line.

Jakobi Meyers: Another surprise. There was no sign of him on the injury report this week. Could the recently elevated Isaiah Zuber or the newly activated Gunner Olszewski get some significant reps as a result?

Dalton Keene: The rookie tight end has been inactive for the early stages of his New England career — he wasn’t on the injury report, so he’s a healthy scratch.

Myles Bryant: Another youngster who has been a healthy scratch.

(Keep in mind these are in addition to the fact that the Patriots will be without Cam Newton, David Andrews and Sony Michel this week.)

5:27 p.m.:

5:23 p.m.: Lots of personnel moves this afternoon:

– Damien Harris activated: Irrationally excited to see what he might be capable of, the youngster out of Alabama could see some touches tonight with Michel now on the shelf.

– Gunner Olszewski activated: Potentially adds depth at receiver and in the return game.

– Isaiah Zuber elevated: More of the same — Zuber is quick and shifty, an intriguing offensive puzzle piece.

– Sony Michel placed on injured reserve: That’s a hit for a team that, even though it has some nice depth at running back, had gotten an impressive performance out of Michel last week against the Raiders.

– Cody Davis placed on injured reserve: A depth piece in the secondary and on special teams. Both Davis and Michel will miss at least three games.

5:18 p.m.:

5 p.m.: Welcome to one of the most unique Patriots’ games in recent memory, as New England and Kansas City will meet in Arrowhead a day later than initially scheduled.

The Patriots will be without quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19. Brian Hoyer is expected to get the start against a powerful Chiefs’ team that enters the contest 3-0.

Keep it here, because we’ll have everything you need throughout the evening: Live updates, betting news, weather forecasts, inactive analysis and more. But first, we’ll get things started with your pregame reading list:

Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are reportedly available against the Chiefs

Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs

Chad Finn: Without Cam Newton, beating the Chiefs becomes exponentially more difficult for the Patriots

Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort

Chad Finn: If Patriots pull it off, where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best regular-season wins?

Chad Finn: Patriots-Chiefs to be televised nationally on Monday night, with CBS’s top team on the call

TOPICS: Patriots

