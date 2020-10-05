Patrick Chung and many others disagreed with a key call in the first half of Patriots-Chiefs

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said it should have been an ruled an interception.

It appeared the Patriots forced a turnover in the the first half Monday, but it was called a sack.
It appeared the Patriots forced a turnover in the the first half Monday, but it was called a sack. –Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By
Sports Producer
October 5, 2020

Midway through the second quarter of Monday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, New England defensive ends Chase Winovich and Deatrich Wise Jr. crunched Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and knocked the ball free.

Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun corralled it for what appeared to be a turnover, but the referees opted to whistle the play dead before the turnover occurred. It was officially a sack for a loss of seven that brought up fourth down and forced a punt.

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were confused by the call and believed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a legitimate gripe as he argued the ruling.

“I have no idea why they would stop it,” Romo said. “That’s why I think Belichick is right. It’s a fumble.”

Romo said if not a fumble, it was certainly an interception.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore was confident it was an interception, noting that a Belichick challenge would have prompted a review and likely a reversal. Romo speculated that perhaps Belichick didn’t challenge the play because he thought the referee was saying Calhoun was down, when in reality, he was saying Mahomes was down.

The Patriots would have had the ball deep in Kansas City territory, trailing just 6-3 with a chance to capitalize and take the lead. Instead, they took over deep in their own territory and were unable to score to end the half as quarterback Brian Hoyer unwisely took a sack as time expired.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who opted out out of the 2020 season, took umbrage with the ruling and expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

He certainly wasn’t alone, as there were many strong reactions from both reporters and fans after the play.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

