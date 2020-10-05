Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs

The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
By
Andrew Mahoney
October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM

Patriots running back Sony Michel, who rushed for 117 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders, will be out for Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN. The third-year running back was limited in practice last week because of a quadriceps injury.

Michel reportedly did not travel with the team.

Running backs James White and Damien Harris returned to practice last week and could be available Monday. White missed two games following the death of his father, Tyrone White, while Harris was placed on injured reserve after training camp broke because of a thumb injury, a move that mandated he would have to miss at least three weeks.

In his return to practice last week, Harris had a light wrap on his left hand but he whipped through agility drills. Teams have 21 days to activate a player off IR once they begin practicing.

Previous reporting by the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was used in this story.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

