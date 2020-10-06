Nine thoughts on the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Chiefs

"Patrick Mahomes simply cannot be stymied for a full game, much like Tom Brady in his 15-year prime."

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Brian Hoyer took a horrible sack with no timeouts left and the Patriots missed a good chance to score just before halftime. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
October 6, 2020 | 7:16 PM
  1. After 20 years of watching opposing teams and their fans lament the if-onlys and what-could-have-beens after playing the Patriots tough for a while, only to eventually succumb to their powers, it is strange (and not that fun) being on the other side of that. The Patriots could have beaten the Chiefs. Maybe they should have. But they didn’t, because they let opportunities slip from their grasp, the Chiefs seized on the breaks that went their way, and Patrick Mahomes simply cannot be stymied for a full game, much like Tom Brady in his 15-year prime. There’s no shame in being 2-2 at this point in the schedule, but after letting this one get away — and the loss to the Seahawks that went down to the final play — it’s also pretty hard to resist thinking about how they could be 4-0 with just a couple of different plot twists.
  2. That doesn’t mean that there is no value in a moral victory. Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense not only developed a game plan that bewildered Mahomes for a good part of the game, but – and this is more important in the long run – proved they have the personnel to pull it off.  Those among us who thought the Patriots had a thin roster or were about to head south in the standings in the first post-Brady year have to admit now that they underestimated an awful lot about this football team. Had the quarterback play merely been competent, the Patriots would have had a real shot at prevailing. When Cam Newton returns, the quarterback play will be more than competent. Give us the playoff rematch of this one, please.
  3. The depth and quality of the Patriots’ defensive backfield was on display, holding Mahomes to just 236 passing yards. Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, J.C. Jackson (who was listed at linebacker on CBS’s graphic of the Patriots starting defense), and Jonathan Jones played every snap. Adrian Phillips, who has done a swell Patrick Chung imitation this year, played 75 percent of the plays, while fourth cornerback Jason McCourty played 62 percent. Youngsters Kyle Dugger and Jojuan Williams struggled a bit – the former picked up a cheapo penalty and the latter got toasted by Travis Kelce – but they are both ascending players.
  4. Of course, the defensive backfield was expected to be the strength of the team. Other, more unexpected strengths, have emerged over the first quarter of the season. The Patriots are second in the NFL in rushing yards, which not only is a tribute to the diversity of talent in their backfield but the quality and depth of the offensive line that is opening holes for them. (Sixth-round pick Michael Onwenu, who played every snap again Sunday, looks like an absolute draft heist.) The Patriots are pretty good on the other side of the trenches, too, with their relatively obscure collection of defensive linemen holding the Chiefs to 94 rushing yards, and just 3.8 yards per attempt.
  5. Well, now we know what the beat writers were seeing when they raved about Damien Harris’s work during the abbreviated training camp. In his first career start, Harris ran for 100 yards on 17 carries while playing just 23 snaps. I’m not in the Sony Michel Is Worse Than Marion Butts camp, especially since he ran for 117 yards last week, but Harris looked to me like he has more burst and runs with some anger. Curious why he didn’t get more than four carries as a rookie, but perhaps the coaching staff’s patience with him is why he was able to thrive last night.
  6. Before mercifully being lifted for a relief pitcher in the third quarter, Brian Hoyer’s quarterback rating against the Chiefs was 59.4. In his 11-year NFL career, he’s actually had 10 games worse than that in which he was the primary quarterback. His worst single-game rating, 29.3, came on December 7, 2014, when he went 13 for 30 for 136 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions for the Browns in a 25-24 loss to the Colts.
  7. Believe it or not, Hoyer has had three games with a rating of better than 120 in his career, the best being a 127.1 rating for a 19-of-25, 290-yard performance in the Browns’ 23-21 loss to the Ravens on September 21, 2014.  But Hoyer’s best career game probably occurred on Oct. 9, 2016, when he went 33 of 43 for 397 yards and two touchdowns – good for a 120 rating – while quarterbacking the Colts to a 29-23 loss to the Bears.
  8. Quarterback rating is hardly a be-all, end-all stat. I could explain how WAR in baseball is calculated better than I can QB rating, and please don’t ask me to do that. But I figure it was a decent way to show that Hoyer had big moments in his career, since his performance Monday night would suggest otherwise.
  9. Jarrett Stidham actually had a worse rating (39.4) than Hoyer, but he was hurt by the pick-six that ricocheted off Julian Edelman’s hands. He finished 5 of 13, with a nifty touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry, two interceptions, and 60 passing yards. He doesn’t seem especially adept at reading what’s in front of him yet, but the raw skill is obvious, and I still (perhaps stubbornly) believe he is going to be good. Here’s to finding out sometime around 2023.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
With Cam Newton out, Josh McDaniels explained how the Patriots will readjust their game plan October 6, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Josh McDaniels watches Brian Hoyer warm up before Monday's game.
Patriots
NFL experts are saying the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs was a 'missed opportunity' October 6, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Here's the latest on Cam Newton's status for the Patriots' Week 5 matchup October 6, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Brian Hoyer thought the Patriots had one more timeout left in the first half, but they didn't. He took a sack that shut down the Patriots' momentum.
Patriots
The Patriots could have beaten the Super Bowl champion Chiefs — if not for their own mistakes October 6, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL officials explained why Bill Belichick couldn't challenge controversial call vs. Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Patriots players detailed their experience of learning of Cam Newton's COVID-19 diagnosis and preparing for Chiefs.
Patriots
Patriots detail experience of playing after Cam Newton's COVID-19 positive test October 6, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Brain Hoyer is tackled by Frank Clark on the final play of the first half Monday night.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer had to say after the Patriots loss to the Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 12:29 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick explained why he started Brian Hoyer against Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 12:09 AM
James White.
JAMES WHITE
James White on his late father: 'He meant everything for me' October 5, 2020 | 11:52 PM
Julian Edelman came up empty on more than one occasion Monday night.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Tony Romo defended Julian Edelman after his costly drop October 5, 2020 | 11:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chiefs defeat Newton-less Patriots 26-10 October 5, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jarrett Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer on Monday.
PATRIOTS
Watch Jarrett Stidham's first career touchdown pass October 5, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Jarrett Stidham reacts after throwing an interception.
Patriots
Without Cam Newton, Patriots struggle at quarterback in loss to Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 9:59 PM
It appeared the Patriots forced a turnover in the the first half Monday, but it was called a sack.
PATRIOTS
Patrick Chung and many others disagreed with a key call October 5, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Isaiah Thomas is hoping to make a comeback this season.
ISAIAH THOMAS
Isaiah Thomas: 'My story is far from over' October 5, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman walks from the dugout as she is introduced during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman is releasing her own signature sneaker to help combat homelessness October 5, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are reportedly available against the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Don Wright
NFL
Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports October 5, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings on NESN tumble more than 50 percent for Betts-less, fanless season October 5, 2020 | 3:40 PM
The Patriots escort to Logan airport brought I-93 traffic to a standstill Monday morning.
Patriots
Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort October 5, 2020 | 1:16 PM
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pool
Patriots
Adam Schefter: NFL's 'investigation' of Patriots' COVID-19 protocols different than Titans October 5, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs all clear to play Monday after no new positive tests October 5, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a serious challenge ahead of them Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best wins? October 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Kyle Kuzma in Game 3 on Sunday.
NBA FINALS
Jimmy Butler's big night helps Heat cut Lakers' Finals lead to 2-1 October 4, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble Sunday.
NFL
Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Las Vegas, 30-23 October 4, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman.
NBA FINALS
ABC announcers rave about Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman during NBA Finals broadcast October 4, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Without Cam Newton, beating the Chiefs becomes exponentially more difficult for the Patriots October 4, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Chris Wagner is pursued by Cedric Paquette.
BRUINS
Bruins fans were quick to pounce when the NHL mistakenly referred to Walpole's Chris Wagner as a Wellesley native October 4, 2020 | 7:11 PM