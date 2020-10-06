‘It was unique’: Patriots detail experience of playing after Cam Newton’s COVID-19 positive test

"It gave me real perspective just on what everyone in our country was going through."

Patriots players detailed their experience of learning of Cam Newton's COVID-19 diagnosis and preparing for Chiefs.
Patriots players detailed their experience of learning of Cam Newton's COVID-19 diagnosis and preparing for Chiefs. –Jamie Squire/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 6, 2020 | 8:37 AM

Related Links

The Patriots have had as crazy of a 72-hour span as any NFL team possibly could have.

Just hours before the team was set to travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday, it was reported Saturday morning that Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 a night prior.

The news reportedly had players concerned for their health and the health of their families. The NFL also made the decision to temporarily postpone Sunday’s game and the Patriots’ travel plans.

“I think a lot of us just wanted to make sure we were healthy and we didn’t pass anything along to our families,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater told reporters following Monday’s game. “That was the primary concern for a lot of guys.”

Advertisement

After every other player on the team tested negative multiple times over the course of Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the NFL rescheduled the game for Monday night. However, it meant that the Patriots had to travel to Monday morning from New England to Kansas City to play the same night.

Jarrett Stidham, who along with Brian Hoyer filled in at quarterback for Newton on Monday, shared how things changed in the team’s preparation for the Chiefs.

“Going into Saturday morning, when we found out about the situation, it was really trying to figure out not only football but mainly health and safety of everybody in the building,” Stidham said. “It was kind of a spur of the moment type thing where we had to switch some things around, do virtual meetings, and I thought we did a good job of adapting to the situation and making the most of it.”

Stidham also said that Newton texted him over the weekend, saying “hey, anything you need, I’m here for you.”

Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he realized how lucky he was to have access to all the tests he received for the coronavirus over the weekend.

“It gave me real perspective just on what everyone in our country was going through,” McCourty said. “I think about people who don’t have the resources and everything we had over those last three days of testing. This test, that test, multiple tests, so many people in different communities just didn’t have that. As nerve-wracking and everything thing that was going on, I think we still have a sense of security that a lot of people didn’t have.

Advertisement

“We have a peace of mind with everything that’s going on. With all of the constant testing, with all of that stuff, obviously it wasn’t perfect, but I think we had a lot more peace of mind. You go over the last couple of months and people are leaving their houses or buildings just to walk in their hallways or streets.”

The Patriots ultimately fell to the Chiefs, 26-10, on Monday night. Slater realized how different the experience of traveling and playing on the same day was, but didn’t want to use it as a reason for why the Patriots lost.

“It was unique. I’ll say that. It was unique, Slater said. “But I certainly don’t want to use it as an excuse, nor does anyone else on this team. The first time I’ve done that in 13 years, playing in the National Football League. But look, anytime you get a chance to take the field, and they give you a uniform and a helmet, you go out there and try to make the best of it.

“That’s what we tried to do today. I certainly hope this isn’t something we don’t have to do again. I know a lot of us are creatures of habit and our routines were thrown off. But again, I don’t want to use that as an excuse. We just didn’t make enough plays today. It was a tough outing for us.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if there was any concern of playing Monday’s game, to which he said “I think we’ve done everything right and what we’re supposed to do. So, it’s in the hands of medical people here.”

Advertisement

Hoyer was tabbed to start in Newton’s place. However, he had a performance that led to him getting benched for Stidham.

Hoyer completed 15 of 24 passes for 150 yards and an interception. He also had a fumble and a major blunder that cost the Patriots points at the end of the first half.

Like Slater, Hoyer didn’t want to use the weird situation as an excuse.

“I mean look, it is what it is,” Hoyer said. “I think a lot of people in 2020 are dealing with a lot of crazy things, ups and downs. We signed up for this and this is just the way it played out. Regardless of the situation, that had nothing to do with those two plays, I just got to do a better job.”

Slater wanted to make sure to send his prayers to his teammate and give thanks to those who were able to make Monday’s game happen.

“I’ll say this, first and foremost, we’re praying for Cam and his health, and hope he’s doing well,” Slater said. “I’d also like to thank the bio reference lab folks. We really appreciate all the work they’ve done to help us navigate this process.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brain Hoyer is tackled by Frank Clark on the final play of the first half Monday night.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer had to say after the Patriots loss to the Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 12:29 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick explained why he started Brian Hoyer against Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 12:09 AM
James White.
JAMES WHITE
James White on his late father: 'He meant everything for me' October 5, 2020 | 11:52 PM
Julian Edelman came up empty on more than one occasion Monday night.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Tony Romo defended Julian Edelman after his costly drop October 5, 2020 | 11:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chiefs defeat Newton-less Patriots 26-10 October 5, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jarrett Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer on Monday.
PATRIOTS
Watch Jarrett Stidham's first career touchdown pass October 5, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Jarrett Stidham reacts after throwing an interception.
Patriots
Without Cam Newton, Patriots struggle at quarterback in loss to Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 9:59 PM
It appeared the Patriots forced a turnover in the the first half Monday, but it was called a sack.
PATRIOTS
Patrick Chung and many others disagreed with a key call October 5, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Isaiah Thomas is hoping to make a comeback this season.
ISAIAH THOMAS
Isaiah Thomas: 'My story is far from over' October 5, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman walks from the dugout as she is introduced during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman is releasing her own signature sneaker to help combat homelessness October 5, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are reportedly available against the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Don Wright
NFL
Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports October 5, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings on NESN tumble more than 50 percent for Betts-less, fanless season October 5, 2020 | 3:40 PM
The Patriots escort to Logan airport brought I-93 traffic to a standstill Monday morning.
Patriots
Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort October 5, 2020 | 1:16 PM
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pool
Patriots
Adam Schefter: NFL's 'investigation' of Patriots' COVID-19 protocols different than Titans October 5, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs all clear to play Monday after no new positive tests October 5, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a serious challenge ahead of them Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best wins? October 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Kyle Kuzma in Game 3 on Sunday.
NBA FINALS
Jimmy Butler's big night helps Heat cut Lakers' Finals lead to 2-1 October 4, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble Sunday.
NFL
Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Las Vegas, 30-23 October 4, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman.
NBA FINALS
ABC announcers rave about Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman during NBA Finals broadcast October 4, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Without Cam Newton, beating the Chiefs becomes exponentially more difficult for the Patriots October 4, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Chris Wagner is pursued by Cedric Paquette.
BRUINS
Bruins fans were quick to pounce when the NHL mistakenly referred to Walpole's Chris Wagner as a Wellesley native October 4, 2020 | 7:11 PM
PATRIOTS
The Patriots will reportedly fly in two planes to Kansas City October 4, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Mark LoMoglio
NFL
Tom Brady threw 5 touchdowns to torch the Chargers in a 38-31 win October 4, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Super Bowl XXXVI was the last time oddsmakers liked the other team's odds against the Patriots as much as they do in Monday's matchup in Kansas City.
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Here's the last time the Patriots were such heavy underdogs October 4, 2020 | 4:26 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Patriots-Chiefs to be televised nationally on Monday night October 4, 2020 | 3:49 PM
JOHN SIBLEY
MOLLY SEIDEL
Boston resident Molly Seidel places sixth at London Marathon October 4, 2020 | 3:11 PM
David J. Phillip
Patriots
What the NFL's top doctor told CBS about the league's recent coronavirus outbreak October 4, 2020 | 2:34 PM