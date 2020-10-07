Morning sports update: Cam Newton shared a message on Twitter amid his COVID-19 quarantine

"Wear your mask, keep your distance," Newton wrote.

Cam Newton message
Cam Newton during the Raiders-Patriots game. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 7, 2020 | 10:27 AM

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, causing the team to cancel its practice and Bill Belichick’s Wednesday morning press conference.

It’s the second Patriots player to be impacted by COVID-19 in 24 hours, with practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray added to the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces 92-59 to win the WNBA title on Tuesday. Former University of Connecticut star Breanna Stewart was named Finals MVP.

The Lakers won Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the Heat, 102-96. The win gives Los Angeles a 3-1 series lead.

Advertisement

And tonight, the Revolution face Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium in a matchup of possible Eastern Conference playoff teams. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Cam Newton weighs in: As he continues to quarantine, Cam Newton is still trying to send the right message.

The Patriots’ quarterback, who was added to the team’s COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday and missed the Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs, tweeted on Wednesday morning for the first time since September.

“Wear your mask, keep your distance,” Newton wrote.

This comes after Newton shared an Instagram message on Monday in which he said he is taking “this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for.”

Newton has reportedly appeared to be asymptomatic, and could potentially return to Patriots practice as early as Thursday if he posts two consecutive negative test results this week (as well as continuing to show no symptoms of the virus).

Of course, with multiple teammates now on the COVID-10/reserve list as well, New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Broncos might be in doubt.

Trivia: Rajon Rondo is one game away from winning an NBA title. If he pulls it off, he would become the first player to have won a championship with both the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. The closest anyone has come to the achievement before this was winning a title with one team as a player, and the other as a head coach. Name that person.

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: As a player, he still holds the playoff record having made 56 consecutive free throws. As a head coach, he is often credited with having invented the morning shootaround.

More from Boston.com:

‘Spencer Haywood and the Nike deal that could have turned out so much better’: In an excerpt from their new book, Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn and ESPN’s Marc J. Spears look back on the fascinating life story of former basketball player Spencer Haywood.

In this particular section, they examine how Haywood — who was often ahead of the development of modern sports business — was approached by Nike for a shoe deal years before Michael Jordan.

The book, titled “The Spencer Haywood Rule: Battles, Basketball, and the Making of an American Iconoclast,” is now available.

Bill Belichick praised punter Jake Bailey’s performance against the Chiefs:

Here are the NHL first-round picks:

On this day: In 1975, the Red Sox swept the Oakland Athletics to clinch the American League pennant with a 5-3 win in Game 3.

Boston’s win ended Oakland’s three-year reign as World Series champions, and set up what would be a memorable Fall Classic with the Cincinnati Reds (who won in seven games).

1975 Red Sox pennant

Daily highlight: A no-look pass from Sue Bird in the championship-clinching win for the Storm on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Bill Sharman

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL
AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans' return to facility October 7, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots practice canceled October 7, 2020 | 8:21 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
Sports Q: With Cam Newton at quarterback, would the Patriots have beaten the Chiefs? October 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
9 thoughts on the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
With Cam Newton out, Josh McDaniels explained how the Patriots will readjust their game plan October 6, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Josh McDaniels watches Brian Hoyer warm up before Monday's game.
Patriots
NFL experts are saying the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs was a 'missed opportunity' October 6, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) is pictured on the sidelines after he threw a pick-six in the 4th quarter.
Patriots
Patriots have much to fix with Newton's status up in the air October 6, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Here's the latest on Cam Newton's status for the Patriots' Week 5 matchup October 6, 2020 | 3:00 PM
Brian Hoyer thought the Patriots had one more timeout left in the first half, but they didn't. He took a sack that shut down the Patriots' momentum.
Patriots
The Patriots could have beaten the Super Bowl champion Chiefs — if not for their own mistakes October 6, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL officials explained why Bill Belichick couldn't challenge controversial call vs. Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Patriots players detailed their experience of learning of Cam Newton's COVID-19 diagnosis and preparing for Chiefs.
Patriots
Patriots detail experience of playing after Cam Newton's COVID-19 positive test October 6, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Brain Hoyer is tackled by Frank Clark on the final play of the first half Monday night.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer had to say after the Patriots loss to the Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 12:29 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after Monday's loss to the Chiefs.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick explained why he started Brian Hoyer against Chiefs October 6, 2020 | 12:09 AM
James White.
JAMES WHITE
James White on his late father: 'He meant everything for me' October 5, 2020 | 11:52 PM
Julian Edelman came up empty on more than one occasion Monday night.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Tony Romo defended Julian Edelman after his costly drop October 5, 2020 | 11:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Patriots
Chiefs defeat Newton-less Patriots 26-10 October 5, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jarrett Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer on Monday.
PATRIOTS
Watch Jarrett Stidham's first career touchdown pass October 5, 2020 | 10:03 PM
Jarrett Stidham reacts after throwing an interception.
Patriots
Without Cam Newton, Patriots struggle at quarterback in loss to Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 9:59 PM
It appeared the Patriots forced a turnover in the the first half Monday, but it was called a sack.
PATRIOTS
Patrick Chung and many others disagreed with a key call October 5, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Isaiah Thomas is hoping to make a comeback this season.
ISAIAH THOMAS
Isaiah Thomas: 'My story is far from over' October 5, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman walks from the dugout as she is introduced during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman is releasing her own signature sneaker to help combat homelessness October 5, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Damien Harris will reportedly make his season debut Monday.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski are reportedly available against the Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Don Wright
NFL
Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports October 5, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings on NESN tumble more than 50 percent for Betts-less, fanless season October 5, 2020 | 3:40 PM
The Patriots escort to Logan airport brought I-93 traffic to a standstill Monday morning.
Patriots
Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort October 5, 2020 | 1:16 PM
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pool
Patriots
Adam Schefter: NFL's 'investigation' of Patriots' COVID-19 protocols different than Titans October 5, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs all clear to play Monday after no new positive tests October 5, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a serious challenge ahead of them Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best wins? October 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM