Morning sports update: Cam Newton shared a message on Twitter amid his COVID-19 quarantine

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, causing the team to cancel its practice and Bill Belichick’s Wednesday morning press conference.

It’s the second Patriots player to be impacted by COVID-19 in 24 hours, with practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray added to the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces 92-59 to win the WNBA title on Tuesday. Former University of Connecticut star Breanna Stewart was named Finals MVP.

The Lakers won Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the Heat, 102-96. The win gives Los Angeles a 3-1 series lead.

Advertisement

And tonight, the Revolution face Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium in a matchup of possible Eastern Conference playoff teams. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Cam Newton weighs in: As he continues to quarantine, Cam Newton is still trying to send the right message.

The Patriots’ quarterback, who was added to the team’s COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday and missed the Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs, tweeted on Wednesday morning for the first time since September.

“Wear your mask, keep your distance,” Newton wrote.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

This comes after Newton shared an Instagram message on Monday in which he said he is taking “this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for.”

Newton has reportedly appeared to be asymptomatic, and could potentially return to Patriots practice as early as Thursday if he posts two consecutive negative test results this week (as well as continuing to show no symptoms of the virus).

Of course, with multiple teammates now on the COVID-10/reserve list as well, New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Broncos might be in doubt.

Trivia: Rajon Rondo is one game away from winning an NBA title. If he pulls it off, he would become the first player to have won a championship with both the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. The closest anyone has come to the achievement before this was winning a title with one team as a player, and the other as a head coach. Name that person.

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: As a player, he still holds the playoff record having made 56 consecutive free throws. As a head coach, he is often credited with having invented the morning shootaround.

More from Boston.com:

‘Spencer Haywood and the Nike deal that could have turned out so much better’: In an excerpt from their new book, Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn and ESPN’s Marc J. Spears look back on the fascinating life story of former basketball player Spencer Haywood.

In this particular section, they examine how Haywood — who was often ahead of the development of modern sports business — was approached by Nike for a shoe deal years before Michael Jordan.

The book, titled “The Spencer Haywood Rule: Battles, Basketball, and the Making of an American Iconoclast,” is now available.

Bill Belichick praised punter Jake Bailey’s performance against the Chiefs:

Here are the NHL first-round picks:

All 31 selections from the first round of the 2020 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/0CqCccJtcy — NHL (@NHL) October 7, 2020

On this day: In 1975, the Red Sox swept the Oakland Athletics to clinch the American League pennant with a 5-3 win in Game 3.

Boston’s win ended Oakland’s three-year reign as World Series champions, and set up what would be a memorable Fall Classic with the Cincinnati Reds (who won in seven games).

Daily highlight: A no-look pass from Sue Bird in the championship-clinching win for the Storm on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Bill Sharman