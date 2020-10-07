Video: Charles Barkley lost a $100k bet when the Falcons blew their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

In the past “three or four years,” Charles Barkley claims the only time he’s lost a gambling bet was when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.

How much did the NBA legend lose?

“I bet $100,000 on [the Falcons],” Barkley told Dan Patrick while appearing on his show on Wednesday.

Barkley, who has a history of gambling, said that by halftime he was already celebrating the Falcons lead with a few drinks, while a close friend of his tried to dial him back in.

“I was drunk at halftime. I was doing shots,’ Barkley said. “I was up 28-3. I was feeling it. And then one of my friends, Roy Green, says ‘Yo, man, the game’s not over yet.’ I said, ‘Dude, we’re up 28-3.’ And then he says, ‘No man, the Falcons are playing not to lose. They’re trying to walk the ball up and down the court to let the shot clock go down.’ And he was 100 percent correct.”

Charles Barkley lost $100,000 when the Falcons lost their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/1dDBxqolcf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 7, 2020

By the second half, the Patriots — led by their former quarterback Tom Brady — would make a legendary comeback in the second half, solidifying a 34-28 win in overtime.

Barkley called the Falcons’ performance one of “biggest choke jobs in the history of civilization.”

“You knew it was over,” he said. “All [the Falcons] had to do was run the ball three times, make New England use up their three timeouts, kick a field goal, the game is over. Dan, that was so heartbreaking.”

After the loss, Barkley said he dealt with the ‘heartbreak’ by drowning his sorrows, instead.

“I just got drunker,” Barkley added. “That’s one thing about gambling. You drink when you’re going to win and you drink more when you’re going to lose.”