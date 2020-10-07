How does Jarrett Stidham prepare for every game? Like he’s going to be ‘the guy’

Whether he’s the backup quarterback to Tom Brady, Cam Newton or coming off the bench to replace Brian Hoyer, Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham said he prepares for every game like he’s the go-to guy.

Appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Wednesday morning, Stidham shared his mindset going into the week before every game.

“For myself, personally, I prepare each and every week like I’m going to be the guy, whether that’s the case or not,” Stidham said. “I would much rather be prepared than underprepared. Even going back to last year, when I was behind Tom, your only a play away at any given point whether you’re the starter or not the starter, things can happen and I’ve always prepared like I’m the guy. My preparation either way will not change this week, or next week or four week from now or seven. That’s just kind of how I am. I just control what I can control and move forward and be prepared.”

While a starter has not yet been named for Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, Stidham said he’s trying not to put any additional pressure on himself.

“If that is the case, I’m not going to put any more pressure on myself or [if] anything like that happens, I’m going to be solely focused on preparing the way that I have since I got here…That’s to prepare like I’m the starter and I’m going to focus on what my job is in order to play the best football I could possibly play and to help the team out in whatever way that is.”

Having now played alongside two MVP quarterbacks in Brady and Newton, Stidham said he’s gained insight from them on how to approach the game.

“Both of those guys have had great careers up to this point and obviously Tom’s played a little bit longer and whatnot, but both of them have had great careers, seen a lot of football, played a lot, and from my view, it’s been a pretty unique perspective of both. Tom has his way of looking at things in the game of football and his philosophy, and Cam looks at it, in someways very similarly and in some ways differently. It’s been really cool to see the differences, and similarities, in what has made this person good for so long and what has made that person good for so long…It’s been pretty unique.”

He’s also been keeping in contact with Brady, who is now in Tampa playing for the Buccaneers.

“We’ve communicated back and forth a little, just checking in on each other, seeing how things are going. We’ve definitely been in touch,” he said later.