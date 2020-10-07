Stephon Gilmore reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots practice canceled

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday.

Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Stephon Gilmore is in his third season with the Patriots. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 7, 2020 | 8:21 AM

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report on Wednesday morning.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that the 29-year-old reigning Defensive Player of the Year had returned a positive test and “isn’t expected to practice today, per sources.”

Shortly after the news broke, the Patriots announced that the team had canceled practice for the day. Additionally, Bill Belichick’s morning press conference had been postponed.

Gilmore’s reported positive test would make him the third New England player to be directly impacted by COVID-19. Quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray have both been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list in the last week.

The Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs was rescheduled due to Newton’s status, as well as a Chiefs player Jordan Ta’amu (who tested positive). The game was delayed until Monday. According to Pelissero, the Chiefs registered no positive tests from Tuesday’s results.

New England used two planes to fly the team to Kansas City, with approximately 20 players and team personnel in the secondary plane due to having close contact with Newton prior to his positive test. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Gilmore was among those in the second plane:

TOPICS: Patriots

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
