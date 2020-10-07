Stephon Gilmore reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots practice canceled

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report on Wednesday morning.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that the 29-year-old reigning Defensive Player of the Year had returned a positive test and “isn’t expected to practice today, per sources.”

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for the coronavirus and the team isn't expected to practice today, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Shortly after the news broke, the Patriots announced that the team had canceled practice for the day. Additionally, Bill Belichick’s morning press conference had been postponed.

Gilmore’s reported positive test would make him the third New England player to be directly impacted by COVID-19. Quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray have both been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list in the last week.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs was rescheduled due to Newton’s status, as well as a Chiefs player Jordan Ta’amu (who tested positive). The game was delayed until Monday. According to Pelissero, the Chiefs registered no positive tests from Tuesday’s results.

New England used two planes to fly the team to Kansas City, with approximately 20 players and team personnel in the secondary plane due to having close contact with Newton prior to his positive test. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Gilmore was among those in the second plane:

Per source, Stephon Gilmore was one of the players in close contact with Cam Newton, and Gilmore was on the second plane with roughly 20 people. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 7, 2020