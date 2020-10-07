Stephon Gilmore — who is asymptomatic —says he ‘followed every protocol’ despite testing positive for COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore issued a statement on Wednesday.

In his note, he confirmed his diagnosis and revealed that, like quarterback Cam Newton, he is asymptomatic.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out since hearing about my positive COVID-19 test. Your messages aren’t unseen and are greatly appreciated. I am currently asymptomatic and will take this as it comes. I don’t know what to expect, but my spirit is high because of God. I’ve followed every protocol, yet it happened to me. Please be sure to take this seriously.”

“The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue to normal activity. Your well wishes and prayers mean the world to me and my family.”

Shortly after the news hit of Gilmore’s diagnosis, the Patriots cancelled practice on Wednesday. They will work remotely through Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.