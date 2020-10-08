Morning sports update: Bill Belichick talked about Patriots’ status after Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test

"Without a healthy team, you don't have a team."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Chiefs game. –AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 8, 2020 | 9:32 AM

The news that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 sent the Patriots into virtual meetings on Wednesday.

And while the team discovered no new positive results from the latest round of COVID-19 testing, New England is still working remotely on Thursday despite having a game against the Broncos on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Revolution lost at home to Toronto FC on Wednesday, 1-0.

And tomorrow, the Lakers have a chance to clinch the NBA title in Game 5 of the Finals against the Heat. Los Angeles leads Miami 3-1. The game tips off at 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Bill Belichick on the team’s status: Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an update on the team’s status as New England continues to prepare for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against the Broncos even after Gilmore’s positive test.

As a result of the positive test, the Patriots went to virtual meetings on Wednesday and did not practice.

“We made the decision to close the facility for the health and safety of our team,” said Belichick. “That is always priority number one.”

“There’s nothing more important than the health of the team,” he added. “Without a healthy team, you don’t have a team.”

New England will again meet only virtually on Thursday, though Belichick noted that at this point, it’s obviously not for football reasons.

“We’re relying on the doctors and the people in that role,” the Patriots’ coach explained. “These aren’t football decisions. These are medical decisions.”

Regarding the Week 5 status Cam Newton, who has been out since Saturday on the COVID-10/reserve list, Belichick said that the Patriots’ quarterback would participate virtually.

“Anybody that tested positive wouldn’t be allowed to be in any in-person meetings until they’re cleared medically,” said Belichick. “So, that’s that. But in terms of virtual meetings, yeah. Absolutely.”

Asked about conversations he’s had with the league — regarding a minimum amount of on-field time needed to prepare for a game — Belichick said he would keep those talks private, “so that way it doesn’t get taken out of context.”

Still, Belichick took an upbeat view of the team’s circumstances. Despite preparing to play an opponent who has been unencumbered by positive tests (and has been practicing all week), the New England coach had a simple response.

“It’s not what we would choose to do,” said Belichick, “but this is what we can do, so we’re going to do the best we can with it.”

Trivia: Bill Belichick got his first job in the NFL in 1975 working for what head coach of the Colts?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He later became offensive coordinator of the Bills, losing to Belichick (then a defensive coordinator for the Giants) in Super Bowl XXV.

More from Boston.com:

Patrick Mahomes on his postgame conversation with Stephon Gilmore:

Chase Winovich’s take on the vice presidential debate:

On this day: In 2018, Brock Holt hit for the cycle against Yankees in the American League Division Series as the Red Sox went on to win at Yankee Stadium, 16-1.

Daily highlight: Portland’s Diego Valeri with a delicious chip shot to help his team defeat the Los Angeles Galaxy, 6-3.

Trivia answer: Ted Marchibroda

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

