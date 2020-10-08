Patriots-Broncos game moved from Sunday to Monday night

The decision comes after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the second player on the team to test positive for COVID-19.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots will play on Monday night for the second straight week.
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will play on Monday night for the second straight week.
October 8, 2020

The Patriots will play on Monday night. Again.

Sunday’s Patriots-Broncos game has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m, the league announced. The game will still be played at Gillette Stadium.

The league’s decision to move Sunday’s game comes after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the second player on the team to test positive for COVID-19. Gilmore’s positive test caused the Patriots to close their facilities and not hold practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

All of the tests conducted on Patriots players and staff on Wednesday came back negative, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Another round of testing will be conducted on Thursday before the team reports back to the facilities on Friday.

Quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. His positive test, along with Chiefs practice quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, caused the NFL to push that Week 4 matchup from Sunday to Monday night.

Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday. A player doesn’t need to test positive for the coronavirus to be placed on the list. They can be placed on the list if they are deemed to come in to close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Newton is reportedly asymptomatic and Gilmore said he is asymptomatic.

The NFL is also pushing Sunday’s Titans-Bills game to Tuesday. Tennesse had its 23rd positive COVID-19 test result come in on Thursday. Next Thursday’s Chiefs-Bills game has been moved to the following Sunday as a result.

TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore Cam Newton Coronavirus

