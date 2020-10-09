Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit to call Patriots-Broncos game on ESPN

Monday's game will kickoff at 5 p.m.

The Patriots' game against the Broncos will air on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." –AP Photo/Mark Tenally
By
, Sports columnist
October 9, 2020 | 1:14 PM

The NFL’s decision to move the Patriots-Broncos game from Sunday to Monday also means a switch in networks and broadcast teams.

The game moves from CBS, where it was set to air in the 4:25 p.m. Sunday window, to ESPN and a 5 p.m. Monday start.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and reporter Laura Rutledge will call the game for ESPN. Fowler and Herbstreit are ESPN’s top college football broadcast team, but have done NFL games on occasion, including a Monday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Giants in the season’s opening week.

Originally, Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins were set to call the game for CBS.

ESPN’s regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Saints will follow Patriots-Broncos. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese will have that call.

It will be a busy few days for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have ABC’s Miami-Clemson college football broadcast Saturday before traveling to Foxboro.

Ch. 4, which would have carried the Patriots-Broncos game Sunday, will now broadcast the Giants-Cowboys game at 4:25 p.m.

TOPICS: Patriots Media

