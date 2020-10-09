Patriots’ COVID-19 tests reportedly come back negative for second straight day

Their game against the Broncos on Monday is still scheduled to go on.

The Patriots reportedly received negative COVID-19 test results for the second straight day.
October 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM

The Patriots received negative results on all of their COVID-19 tests for the second straight day, Jim McBride and Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported Friday morning.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore received a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday morning, which caused the Patriots to not have in-person practice this week and pushed Sunday’s game against the Broncos to Monday. The team won’t practice in-person on Friday but is hoping to practice Saturday, McBride and Volin reported.

In place of practicing at the team’s facilities, the Patriots will conduct virtual meetings for the third straight day.

Gilmore is the second Patriots player to reportedly test positive for the virus. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Monday’s game against the Chiefs. Head coach Bill Belichick told the media Thursday that both players and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list, are able to participate in the team’s virtual meetings.

Belichick didn’t provide updates on Newton and Gilmore on Thursday. Newton was reportedly asymptomatic as of Monday and Gilmore said he was asymptomatic following Wednesday’s diagnosis.

If both players are still asymptomatic, they can return once they test negative twice in a row over a 24-plus hour span. Their statuses for Monday’s game are still unknown.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Patriots’ game against the Broncos would move from Sunday at 4:25 p.m. to Monday at 5:05 p.m. The game will still be played at Gillette Stadium.

In other COVID-19 across the NFL, the Titans didn’t return a positive test Friday morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, clearing way for their matchup against the Bills on Tuesday. The Titans received a 23rd positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.

A Jets player presumptively received a positive COVID-19 test Friday morning, Schefter reported. Their game against the Cardinals on Sunday is up in the air.

TOPICS: Patriots Coronavirus Stephon Gilmore Cam Newton

