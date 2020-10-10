Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty among players listed as questionable for Patriots-Broncos

Edelman was a limited participant in practice Saturday, and McCourty didn't participate.

Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game. –Jeff Roberson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 10, 2020 | 5:19 PM

Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), safety Devin McCourty (not injury related), guard Shaq Mason (calf), tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), and defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Monday’s Patriots-Broncos game.

McCourty didn’t participate in practice Saturday, and Edelman, Mason, Wynn, and Butler were all limited participants.

Edelman has been listed as questionable throughout the season but has yet to miss a game.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (COVID-19) did not practice Saturday, however neither player is listed on the report. It’s unknown at this point whether either or both will play Monday.

Advertisement

Offensive linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), running back LeVante Bellamy (knee), tight end Noah Fant (ankle), and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) are all out for the Broncos.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jason McCourty criticized the NFL for the way it's handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
PATRIOTS
Jason McCourty on the NFL's COVID-19 protocols: 'They don't care' October 10, 2020 | 4:11 PM
CHRIS DELMAS
IAN RAPOPORT
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport suspended for two weeks October 10, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Maddie Meyer
New England Revolution
Revolution’s problems at home may not go deeper than the surface October 10, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Torey Krug signs 7-year, $45.5 million deal with St. Louis October 9, 2020 | 9:00 PM
Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Celtics
Delonte West 'has taken the first steps' in rehabilitation October 9, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Patriots
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit to call Patriots-Broncos game on ESPN October 9, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Whitey Ford has passed away.
MLB
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies October 9, 2020 | 12:55 PM
The Jets reportedly have a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.
NFL
Jets have no positive COVID-19 tests, game with Arizona on October 9, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
Chase Winovich's eccentric and insightful thoughts on the Patriots' 'weird' week October 9, 2020 | 10:37 AM
The Patriots reportedly received negative COVID-19 test results for the second straight day.
Patriots
Patriots' COVID-19 tests reportedly come back negative for second straight day October 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at members of his offensive line as they walk off the field.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady yells at teammates after they were called for five penalties on one drive October 9, 2020 | 10:23 AM
NBA
Rajon Rondo, a champ in Boston, on brink of getting a Lakers ring October 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Bears on Thursday.
Tom Brady
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady again as Bears squeeze by Buccaneers 20-19 October 9, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham may be the Patriots' starting quarterback against the Broncos.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Broncos game October 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Sports
Voit, Torres homer as Yankees beat Rays 5-1 to force Game 5 October 8, 2020 | 11:07 PM
MLB
Astros thump away Athletics to return to ALCS October 8, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will play on Monday night for the second straight week.
PATRIOTS
Patriots-Broncos game moved from Sunday to Monday night October 8, 2020 | 8:18 PM
Matthew J. Lee
BRUINS
Tuukka Rask on future with Bruins: 'I don't want to play for anybody else' October 8, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Brett Coomer
NFL
Report: Heated exchange with J.J. Watt may have sealed Bill O'Brien's fate in Houston October 8, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Patriots are preparing to play Denver Sunday despite closed facility October 8, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'These are medical decisions': Bill Belichick on Patriots' status after Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test October 8, 2020 | 9:32 AM
NFL
AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases October 8, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Chase Winovich celebrates after getting a sack agains the Dolphins.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's last two Patriots draft classes are beginning to pay dividends October 8, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with receivers Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs.
Patriots
Is it time to start worrying about the Buffalo Bills? October 8, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Many people are concerned for Patrick Mahomes after his close conversation with Stephon Gilmore following Monday's game.
PATRIOTS
Patrick Mahomes said he had a 'mental lapse' in having close conversation with Stephon Gilmore October 7, 2020 | 9:55 PM
The Patriots closed facilities were closed Wednesday following the news of Stephon Gilmore testing positive for COVID-19.
Patriots
The Patriots and Chiefs shouldn't have played Monday. The NFL is to blame for what happens next. October 7, 2020 | 8:46 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears October 7, 2020 | 7:49 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What’s next for the Patriots following Stephon Gilmore’s positive test? October 7, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots NFL
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham said he prepares for every game like he's going to be "the guy" October 7, 2020 | 4:47 PM
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Patriots
Charles Barkley lost $100k when the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. October 7, 2020 | 3:19 PM