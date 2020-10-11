Broncos players voice displeasure in NFL postponing game against Patriots

"Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game."

Running back Melvin Gordon was one of the few Broncos players to voice their displeasure in their game against the Patriots getting postponed.
October 11, 2020 | 6:22 PM

The Broncos aren’t delighted that they’ll have to wait another week to face the Patriots.

The NFL announced Sunday that it’s delaying the Broncos-Patriots matchup a second time, moving the game back from Monday to next Sunday, Oct. 18. It will still be played at Gillette Stadium.

By moving the game back a week, the Broncos and Patriots will hold their bye week this week. For the Patriots, their bye week was originally scheduled for Week 6, when their matchup against the Broncos will now be played.

The Broncos’ bye week was originally scheduled for Week 8. By having their bye week get pushed up three weeks, the Broncos’ home matchups against the Dolphins and Chargers were moved to different weeks in the season, the league announced in an updated schedule on Sunday. The Patriots had no other changes to their schedule.

A few Broncos players took to Twitter on Sunday to voice their displeasure in the league postponing their matchup against the Patriots, which was first moved from Sunday to Monday.

“Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game,” Broncos running back Melvin Gordon wrote in a tweet.

During bye weeks, NFL teams usually don’t hold three practices. The Broncos still held three practices this week because their game against the Patriots was still scheduled to be played this week. The Patriots held just one practice this week because their facilities were closed on their usual practice days after Stephon Gilmore’s positive COVID-19 test.

“Injuries at an all time high and our bye week was burned up with practices,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said while retweeting Gordon’s tweet.

Entering their matchup with the Patriots, the Broncos have 11 players on injured reserve. Five of those players are starters, including star linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Cortland Sutton, who are both out for the rest of the season.

Starting quarterback Drew Lock has missed the team’s last two games due to a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2. He was listed as questionable for the game scheduled on Monday, but Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he “didn’t think he would’ve played” if the game was still on for Monday. Fangio did add that Lock is “progressing well.”

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb seemed frustrated at the fact that the team hasn’t had a positive test for COVID-19 yet is still being penalized.

“Mann we ain’t even do anything,” Chubb wrote.

