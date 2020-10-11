Here are the changes the NFL has announced to its schedule following Patriots-Broncos postponement

The Patriots' matchup against the Broncos is pushed back to Oct. 18
The Patriots' matchup against the Broncos is pushed back to Oct. 18
Matt Pepin
October 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM

The NFL on Sunday postponed the Patriots-Broncos game for the second time in a week because the Patriots had another team member test positive for COVID-19.

It was the latest schedule adjustment necessitated by COVID-19, and the ripple effect led the NFL to issue a full update on its scheduling because eight teams are affected.

Here are the changes announced by the league Sunday:

· The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

· The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Team by team changes

Denver Broncos: Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5; Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6; Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8; Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

New England Patriots: Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5; Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Buffalo Bills: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Los Angeles Chargers: Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7; Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8; Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10; New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Miami Dolphins: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7; Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10; Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7; Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8

New York Jets: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10; New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

