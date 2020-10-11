Here are the changes the NFL has announced to its schedule following Patriots-Broncos postponement

The NFL on Sunday postponed the Patriots-Broncos game for the second time in a week because the Patriots had another team member test positive for COVID-19.

It was the latest schedule adjustment necessitated by COVID-19, and the ripple effect led the NFL to issue a full update on its scheduling because eight teams are affected.

Here are the changes announced by the league Sunday:

· The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

· The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

· The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

Team by team changes

Denver Broncos: Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5; Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6; Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8; Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

New England Patriots: Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5; Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Buffalo Bills: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Los Angeles Chargers: Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7; Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8; Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10; New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Miami Dolphins: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7; Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10; Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7; Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8

New York Jets: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10; New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11