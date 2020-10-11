Patriots-Broncos game postponed following report of additional positive COVID-19 test

The game will reportedly now be played in Week 6.

Pool
Gillette Stadium earlier in 2020 during a Patriots practice. –Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 11, 2020 | 9:38 AM

The Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Broncos — which had already been rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to Stephon Gilmore testing positive for COVID-19 — has been postponed again following reports of an additional positive test.

Update: The NFL formally announced that the game will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

Originally, the Patriots were scheduled to have a bye in Week 6, while the Broncos were set to play the Dolphins. The Broncos-Dolphins game will now be played in Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

TOPICS: Patriots

