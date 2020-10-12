4 things to know about the Patriots’ COVID-19 situation

The Broncos game was moved and the schedule is in flux.

Cam Newton could return to action when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Cam Newton could return to action when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
October 12, 2020

As the coronavirus continues to ravage the nation, the landscape of the National Football League has been dramatically altered in recent weeks.

The Patriots are at the epicenter of the fiasco, alongside the Tennessee Titans, and the trajectory of their season has taken a significant detour ever since Cam Newton was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 3.

Here are four key storylines to know about the Patriots’ COVID-19 situation:

A few Patriots have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and defensive tackle Byron Cowart have all been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list over the past 10 days after reportedly testing positive.

Bill Murray, a defensive tackle on the practice squad, was also placed on the list, but it’s unclear whether or not he contracted the disease.

Newton said on Instagram a week ago that he appreciates the love and support he’s received.

“I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for,” he wrote.

Newton’s father, Cecil, told North Carolina-based ABC 11 that his son is asymptomatic and is “roaring” to return to action.

In order to get back to playing, 10 days need to have passed since his initial positive result or he needs to yield two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart. That means he could potentially play Sunday, Oct. 18, against the Denver Broncos if everything goes according to plan.

Gilmore, meanwhile, who revealed his positive result Wednesday, also said he’s asymptomatic. In an Instagram post Monday, he said he’s “ready to be back in action.” First, he’ll need to undergo the necessary protocols, but it’s possible he could play Sunday as well.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi believes it’s likely both Newton and Gilmore will be out there when the Patriots face Denver.

The Broncos game was moved and the schedule is in flux.

Initially, the Patriots and Broncos were slated to face off in Foxborough this Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m.

Then the game was moved to 4:25 p.m. that same day. Next, it was pushed back a day, to Monday night, and eventually it was postponed until next Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

This isn’t the first time a similar situation has unfolded, and it may not be the last. The week prior, when the Patriots were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the game was delayed and ultimately rescheduled for that Monday night.

Currently, the Patriots are 2-2 and are two games back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. One benefit for New England is that having its bye in Week 5, as opposed to Week 6, gives Newton and Gilmore extra time to recover.

Some players are speaking out.

Jason McCourty, a cornerback for the Patriots, criticized the NFL and the NFL Players Association for not prioritizing player safety.

“I think outside of here, the people that don’t have to walk in our building, whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA, they don’t care,” McCourty said on a video call Saturday.

He said the league is more focused on making itself look good and playing games than ensuring everyone is healthy. That onus falls solely on the individuals and their teams, he said, which isn’t how it should be.

Multiple Broncos players aren’t thrilled with the decision to move their matchup against the Patriots back a week, and they expressed their disappointment on social media this weekend.

Justin Simmons and Melvin Gordon were two players who were upset by the news, yet Broncos head coach Vic Fangio wasn’t as peeved.

“I’m fully prepared to react and improvise, no matter what happens,” Fangio said. “And in a weird way, I’m kinda happy to see some of this stuff happen. Because you see who the whiners are, who the bitchers are, and who can’t handle adversity. And I’m gonna try hard that the Denver Broncos don’t fall into any of those categories.”

The team’s facility has been shut down three times in 10 days.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Patriots got word of the positive test – reportedly Cowart – late Saturday night and canceled Sunday’s walkthrough.

The team’s facility was reportedly shut down for the third time in the last 10 days. Last week, the Patriots stayed shuttered for three straight days, according to The Boston Globe.

Players and coaches worked remotely during the week and did everything outside Saturday out of caution, according to Breer.

Currently, the team is scheduled to have days off Monday and Tuesday before returning to practice Wednesday.

“Players are very disappointed,” Giardi said. “This has not been an easy week for them, or an easy 10 days or so.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Coronavirus

