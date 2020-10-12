The Patriots reportedly had no new positive results in their latest round of testing

The Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 results in their latest round of testing Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart reportedly tested positive Saturday, becoming the fourth Patriots player to do so. He joined quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

The Patriots are currently off Monday and Tuesday and scheduled to practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but that’s all subject to change. New England’s Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was postponed to Week 6 and is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at the moment.