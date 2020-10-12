Stephon Gilmore said he’s ‘ready to be back in action’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said on Instagram on Monday that he’s “ready to be back in action” after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who shared on social media Wednesday that he was asymptomatic, said he followed every COVID-19 protocol.

“The Gilly Lock is going to sit down until the medical professionals let me know it’s best to continue normal activity,” he wrote.

Gilmore, whose video Monday featured him dislodging the ball from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins’s grasp, appears eager to return.

The Patriots shut their facilities down after he tested positive, and Gilmore missed practice Saturday along with quarterback Cam Newton.

Advertisement

While he likely wouldn’t have been eligible to return against the Broncos this week, there’s a chance he could be back on the field for their game this coming Sunday.

Asymptomatic players can return if 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or if five days have passed since the initial positive test and the player receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart. Gilmore’s availability should become apparent in the coming days.