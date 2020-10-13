Morning sports update: NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies

Possible bubble sites include Los Angeles and Dallas.

Gilmore Mahomes
Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots-Chiefs game. –AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM

Tonight, the NFL is set to play its first Tuesday night game since 2010 when the 3-0 Titans — who experienced no new positive COVID-19 tests this morning — take the field for the first time since Sept. 27 against the 4-0 Bills at 7 p.m.

The NFL’s possible plan for a postseason bubble: The Patriots were one of several teams caught in the tangled web of recent NFL schedule changes due to COVID-19 in the last week.

The league has been scrambling to adapt on the fly to positive tests from multiple teams since the start of the season, begging the question of how many more changes will be necessary in order to play a complete number of games.

Advertisement

Beyond that, what will the league do for the playoffs?

One possible answer might come in the form of an NFL bubble. Though the league resisted the idea of a league-wide regular season bubble due to the massive logistical requirements, a smaller version for the postseason might be possible.

According to Lindsay Jones and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the NFL is keeping the bubble option on the table.

“Multiple NFL sources told The Athletic the league is still considering the viability of creating a postseason bubble, which could mean playing later-round playoff games at neutral sites, in advance of Super Bowl LV in Tampa,” wrote Jones and Kaplan.

While the NFL declined to comment on the issue, the possible venues include Los Angeles and Dallas. The league may also choose to send teams into a bubble starting at the divisional round of the postseason, allowing wildcard games to be played in local markets.

Trivia: Rajon Rondo isn’t the first member of the 2007-2008 Celtics to win a title outside of Boston. What three other members of that team won NBA championships with other teams?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two did so with the Heat, one with the Rockets.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil can begin individual training again, according to his doctor:

Atlanta closer Mark Melancon made a stylish catch in the bullpen on Ozzie Albies’ 9th inning home run:

On this day: In 2013, New England sports fans enjoyed a day of miracles. Trailing the Saints 27-23 with only seconds remaining, Tom Brady found Kenbrell Thompkins in the corner of the end zone to give the Patriots an improbable win.

The moment produced a memorable call from Patriots radio personality Scott Zolak:

The drama wasn’t done. Later that night, the Red Sox trailed the Tigers 5-1 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Boston, having dropped Game 1 to Detroit, was staring at a possible 2-0 series deficit. But in the 8th inning, with the bases load, up stepped David Ortiz:

The grand slam was yet another clutch October hit from Ortiz, and the Red Sox went on to win the game 6-5 and the series in six games.

Daily highlight: The Rays took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS on Monday thanks in part to this catch-of-the-year candidate from former Red Sox prospect Manny Margot.

Trivia answer: Ray Allen, Sam Cassell, and James Posey.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
RED SOX
Red Sox will have No. 4 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft October 12, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Alex Pietrangelo is ditching the Blues to sign with the Golden Knights.
NHL
Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract October 12, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Tommy Pham.
MLB
San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover October 12, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton can play if he's still testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Billy Beane will not be taking a role with the Red Sox front office as part of the merger.
BILLY BEANE
'Moneyball' inspiration Billy Beane reportedly set to leave Athletics in Fenway Sports deal October 12, 2020 | 7:04 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach October 12, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Cam Newton could return to action when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
4 things to know about the Patriots' COVID-19 situation October 12, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds watches the ball fly as he hits a home run.
JOE MORGAN
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77 October 12, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore is eager to return to the field.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore said he's 'ready to be back in action' after testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 1:34 PM
LeBron James
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady referenced his recent mistake in a tweet congratulating LeBron James October 12, 2020 | 1:22 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox invite all but two coaches back for 2021 season October 12, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo sits in the confetti with his son Rajon Jr. after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
RAJON RONDO
Rajon Rondo explained why winning a title with the Lakers is so meaningful October 12, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Coach Bill Belichick walks around during warmups.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots reportedly had no new positive results in their latest round of testing October 12, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Fans celebrate in Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA October 12, 2020 | 3:41 AM
Bill Russell congratulated LeBron James for winning the NBA Finals MVP.
NBA FINALS
Bill Russell congratulates Lakers for winning NBA Finals, LeBron James for winning Finals MVP October 11, 2020 | 10:41 PM
LeBron James led the Lakers to the NBA title, winning the Finals MVP award along the way.
NBA FINALS
Lakers defeat Heat to capture the NBA title October 11, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn gestures as he walks off the field Sunday.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons fire coach Dan Quinn, general manager Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start October 11, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Bruce Arena.
REVOLUTION
Revolution earn 2-1 win over New York City FC after late penalty kick October 11, 2020 | 8:51 PM
AJ Mast
NFL
As NFL schedule continues to unravel, league has only itself to blame October 11, 2020 | 8:32 PM
Rick Scuteri
NHL
Sabres reportedly sign Taylor Hall to 1-year deal October 11, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Cam Newton is asymptomatic, according to his father, Cecil.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's father says his son is asymptomatic and 'roaring' to play October 11, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Running back Melvin Gordon was one of the few Broncos players to voice their displeasure in their game against the Patriots getting postponed.
NFL
Broncos players voice displeasure in NFL postponing game against Patriots October 11, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Alex Smith of the Washington Football Team walks off the field in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Alex Smith returned to action nearly 2 years after a gruesome injury jeopardized his career October 11, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Derek Carr led the Raiders to a win over the Chiefs in Kansas City.
NFL
Derek Carr helps Raiders snap Chiefs' 13-game win streak, 40-32 October 11, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown wants to make it 'cool' for people to give back to their communities October 11, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic to win the 2020 French Open title.
FRENCH OPEN
Rafael Nadal overwhelms Novak Djokovic to win French Open October 11, 2020 | 3:53 PM
The Patriots' matchup against the Broncos is pushed back to Oct. 18
Patriots
Here are the changes the NFL has announced to its schedule October 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Pool
Patriots
Patriots-Broncos game postponed following report of additional positive COVID-19 test October 11, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks, pictured here with their newborn daughter, Maddie, in 2018, wished Maddie a happy second birthday Saturday, Oct. 10.
JENNY DELL
Jenny Dell wished a happy 2nd birthday to her ‘miracle’ daughter Maddie October 10, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers reels in a touchdown pass from Phil Jurkovec in overtime Saturday vs. Pitt.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways as BC football escaped with a 31-30 overtime win October 10, 2020 | 11:10 PM