Morning sports update: Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together

"Cam Newton tested positive early Saturday morning. The night before, Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton had dinner. That's all."

Adam Schefter
Adam Schefter in 2018. –Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini
October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM

The Patriots are reportedly heading back to the team facility for the first time since it was shut down over the weekend due to another positive COVID-19 test. The team’s rescheduled game against the Broncos is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tonight, the Revolution face the Montreal Impact at 7:30 p.m. in another critical game as the team makes its playoff push.

And in other news, Massachusetts native Meghan Duggan, who captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, announced her retirement on Tuesday:

Adam Schefter responds to dispute of his reporting: After Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Gilmore had dinner with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on Oct 2. (Newton tested positive the following day).

Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, eventually responded to the report on Twitter.

“There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news,” she said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Schefter was a guest on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” where he responded to her denial.

“I’m not looking to refute anybody,” said Schefter. “And I don’t know why this is an issue. Cam Newton tested positive early Saturday morning. The night before, Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton had dinner. That’s all. They didn’t do anything wrong. There’s nothing to that.”

“They did have dinner on Friday night,” Schefter reiterated.

When asked if his initial report was potentially misinterpreted to mean that the two Patriots had a dinner “out” at a restaurant, Schefter acknowledged that he didn’t know where they had dinner specifically.

“I don’t know whether they had dinner at Cam’s house, or Stephon Gilmore’s house, or at the Patriots’ [facility], but they had dinner together on Friday night,” he explained.

“I don’t know exactly where they had dinner, to be perfectly frank, but I don’t believe it was out, like out in Boston. But they had dinner together Friday night.”

Trivia: While at Michigan State, running back Le’Veon Bell played with what current NFL quarterback during his freshman and sophomore seasons?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a 2012 fourth-round pick, selected by the same team that also took a quarterback second overall in the same draft.

Jon Bon Jovi on Bill Belichick and the Patriots:

A callback to the 2007 Patriots:

After catching Ozzie Albies’ home run in Game 1, Mark Melancon did it again in Game 2:

On this day: In 1979, Wayne Gretzky scored the first of what would eventually become 894 career NHL goals.

Daily highlight: Despite an underwhelming performance, Germany still managed a tie on Tuesday thanks to Serge Gnabry’s back-heel finish.

Trivia answer: Kirk Cousins

