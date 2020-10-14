Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list

It appears the Patriots will have their starting quarterback in time for their matchup against the Broncos.

The Patriots removed Cam Newton from the COVID-19/reserve list, per Wednesday’s transaction wire.

Newton is expected to return to practice on Thursday, putting him on track to start Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, forcing him to miss the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs. He also missed the team’s lone practice last week.

In their 26-10 loss to the Chiefs, the Patriots started Brian Hoyer in Newton’s place. Hoyer completed 15 of 24 passes, throwing an interception and losing a fumble in the third quarter that resulted in him being pulled from the game. Jarrett Stidham, who replaced Hoyer, completed 5 of 13 passes and threw a touchdown along with two interceptions.

Thursday’s practice will be the Patriots’ first practice of the week. The team reportedly opened its facilities again on Wednesday for workouts only.

The Broncos are also expected to have their starting quarterback return. Drew Lock missed the team’s last two games due to a shoulder injury. He was a full participant at their practice on Wednesday.