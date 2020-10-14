Where will this Patriots season rank among the craziest in franchise history?

The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama
The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
October 14, 2020

The NFL season is just five weeks old, and it’s already one of the most noteworthy in Patriots history: positive COVID-19 tests from the most valuable offensive and defensive players on the team, the rescheduling of two games, Bill Belichick dealing with the death of his mother, a roster still finding its footing in the first season of the post-Tom Brady era, all set against the backdrop of a league dealing with a pandemic.

The franchise, however, is no stranger to drama, having shown an uncanny knack for navigating life at the center of the NFL storm on many occasions.

But when you’re talking about a full-tilt crazy season, how does 2020 match up with some previous years — at least so far? We tried to find full years that featured a variety of wild off-the-field events coupled with notable on-field activity.

If 2020 lands somewhere in the top 10, here are the nine other seasons that should join it on the list, in chronological order:

▪ 1978: In the preseason, wide receiver Darryl Stingley was paralyzed following a hit from Oakland safety Jack Tatum. A sudden and shocking moment, one that would rock most teams. But the Patriots went 11-5, and following their near-miss in 1976, they appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

But on the eve of the regular-season finale in Miami, owner Billy Sullivan suspended coach Chuck Fairbanks after it was discovered that Fairbanks had accepted a contract to become the new coach at the University of Colorado.

Fairbanks eventually was reinstated in New England, but the second-seeded Patriots were upset by the fifth-seeded Oilers and Earl Campbell, 31-14, in the first round at Foxborough.

The team sued Fairbanks for breach of contract, but the matter was resolved and he left for Colorado.

▪ 1985 and 1986: We’re grouping a variety of events under a single umbrella here. Taken individually, they probably don’t rise to the level of other years, but collectively, they’re noteworthy enough to mention.

After a slow start, the 1985 Patriots made it all the way to Super Bowl XX before they were vaporized by the Bears, 46-10. That playoff run featured an on-field brawl between Patriots general manager Patrick Sullivan and Raiders linebacker Matt Millen. After the season, a Globe report revealed there were multiple players on the roster with drug issues.

The following season, wide receiver Irving Fryar separated his shoulder during a game, but instead of staying at the stadium with his teammates, he got in his car and left . . . … and got into an accident on the way home while listening to the game on the radio.

▪ 1990: Boston Herald reporter Lisa Olson was sexually harassed in the Patriots locker room. The incident sparked a firestorm that focused on the NFL’s treatment of female journalists.

The 1990 team might have been the worst in franchise history, finishing 1-15, including a 14-game losing skid to end the season. It marked the end of a two-year period in which they went 6-26. They weren’t only God-awful, but wildly unlikeable as well.

▪ 1996: Bill Parcells’s final year in New England was just as dramatic on the field as off it. He led the team to its second Super Bowl appearance, a quest that ended with a loss to the Packers.

He then left shortly after the season to take the head coaching job with the Jets, citing a desire to not only “cook the dinner” but also “shop for the groceries,” meaning he wanted more input in personnel decisions.

Some reports said Parcells had been laying the groundwork for a return to North Jersey for a number of seasons. But the “will he or won’t he?” drama and the on-field run to a Super Bowl are enough to land this season on our list.

▪ 2001: The season started with the unexpected death of quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein, the horror of Sept. 11, and a scary injury to Drew Bledsoe. Backup Tom Brady was installed as the starter, but soon after Bledsoe was pronounced good to go, the specter of a quarterback controversy loomed.

One of the most underrated story lines from this season was that Bledsoe could have really divided the locker room if he had made more of a public stink than he did.

Brady was the guy under center most of the rest of the way, and it all ended with Adam Vinatieri connecting at the end of Super Bowl XXXVI to send everyone home happy.

That was my first season on the beat, and I remember after I had filed my last story, standing on the floor of the Superdome and thinking I’d never see another year that crazy. Man, was I wrong.

▪ 2007: The drama started with Spygate and continued to build over the course of an undefeated regular season, which included a series of blowouts and one six-game stretch with an average margin of victory of 26 points.

As the Patriots aimed for the first 19-0 season in NFL history, the postseason culminated with a dramatic 17-14 loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Even though they couldn’t finish the job, it remains one of the more remarkable seasons in NFL history for a few reasons, the least of which was that it felt like every game after Thanksgiving was an apocalyptic struggle between the forces of good and evil. Who was good and who was evil? It depended on whom you were rooting for.

▪ 2013: Most of the noteworthy stuff took place before the season, but we’ll include it. In one three-month-plus period, there was the departure of veteran wide receiver Wes Welker in free agency, the signing of Tim Tebow, and the arrest of Aaron Hernandez.

The season had its share of ups and downs, including a dramatic comeback win over the Saints, but the Patriots ran out of gas against the Broncos in Denver in the AFC title game.

It probably wasn’t as eventful when it came to on-field action as some of the other years on this list, but the offseason leading up to the campaign was as dramatic as it gets.

▪ 2014: After the acquisition of all-world cornerback Darrelle Revis in the spring, the Patriots started slowly, but a shellacking in Kansas City led into the “on to Cincinnati” week and a stretch of 10 wins in 11 games.

From an on-field standpoint, the real reason this year is on the list is the postseason. There was the underrated classic against the Ravens in the divisional round that featured a double-digit second-half comeback, the blowout of the Colts that sparked the birth of Deflategate, and a Super Bowl XLIX win that came down to Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception.

▪ 2016: After a protracted legal battle, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season. The Patriots would emerge from that stretch 3-1, but later in the season they were drawn into the political arena when a red cap was spotted in Brady’s locker, and it was revealed that Belichick had written a letter of support to presidential candidate Donald Trump.

For a couple of weeks, Gillette Stadium felt like the nexus of American sports and politics. The Patriots ended up capturing the first overtime win in Super Bowl history, bouncing back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Football Tom Brady Aaron Hernandez

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le'Veon Bell? October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list, on track to start Sunday October 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about the Patriots' anxiety amid ongoing COVID-19 testing October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
James Gilbert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly 'closing in' on buying Tampa-area mansion worth $7.5 million October 14, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Adam Schefter
Patriots
Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
MLB
Is Mookie Betts the piece that pushes the Dodgers to a title? October 14, 2020 | 9:53 AM
The Rays eliminated the Yankees in the Division Series. Is that reason enough for Boston fans to back them?
Red Sox
Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason? October 14, 2020 | 6:55 AM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans October 13, 2020 | 10:25 PM
NFL
Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades October 13, 2020 | 10:14 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season October 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a foul ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Boston Red Sox
Sports Q: Have you ever rooted for a player on a baseball team you couldn’t stand? October 13, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots ‘on track’ to play Broncos, Bill Belichick says, as COVID-19 tests reportedly negative October 13, 2020 | 12:13 PM
In an undated image provided by Jeromie Whalen, soccer players practice new guidelines. In Massachusetts, rules changes brought on by the pandemic are forcing soccer players and coaches to adapt to a very different game. (Jeromie Whalen via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SOC VIRUS MASS RULES BY ANDREW KEH FOR OCT. 12, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Sports News
'It's crazy': Mass. high school soccer rules are some of the most unusual in the country October 13, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Gilmore Mahomes
Patriots
NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM
NFL
With no new positive tests for Titans, Tuesday's game with Bills will go on October 13, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
RED SOX
Red Sox will have No. 4 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft October 12, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Alex Pietrangelo is ditching the Blues to sign with the Golden Knights.
NHL
Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract October 12, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Tommy Pham.
MLB
San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover October 12, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton can play if he's still testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Billy Beane will not be taking a role with the Red Sox front office as part of the merger.
BILLY BEANE
'Moneyball' inspiration Billy Beane reportedly set to leave Athletics in Fenway Sports deal October 12, 2020 | 7:04 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach October 12, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Cam Newton could return to action when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
4 things to know about the Patriots' COVID-19 situation October 12, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds watches the ball fly as he hits a home run.
JOE MORGAN
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77 October 12, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore is eager to return to the field.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore said he's 'ready to be back in action' after testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 1:34 PM
LeBron James
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady referenced his recent mistake in a tweet congratulating LeBron James October 12, 2020 | 1:22 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox invite all but two coaches back for 2021 season October 12, 2020 | 12:14 PM