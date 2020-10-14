Devin McCourty talked about the ‘anxious nervousness’ of ongoing COVID-19 testing

"I highly doubt this is going to be the last couple cases of COVID that we see around the league."

Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Devin McCourty runs back an interception for a touchdown against the Seahawks. –Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM

Days after Jason McCourty offered a blunt assessment that the NFL and NFL Players Association “don’t care” about the Patriots’ wellbeing, Devin McCourty was asked if he felt better about the league’s handling of the decision to reschedule New England’s Week 5 matchup with the Broncos.

“I don’t really know,” McCourty said of the league’s response. “I think for us it’s figuring out what’s next, once the game got moved to this Sunday, it was kind of figuring out what we needed to do.”

McCourty, 33, gave a matter-of-fact assessment of being given an impromptu bye week due to the matchup against the Broncos being moved to this Sunday (which had been the team’s original bye).

Advertisement

“You take your three-day bye,” said McCourty. “That’s what I did. Took my three-day bye week. Sat on the couch with my wife, had some wine, had a good time of the off-days, and enjoyed that part of it. Like I said earlier, you have to control what you can control.”

As other Patriots players have done, McCourty praised New England’s coaching staff, and Bill Belichick specifically, for helping the team through the continued uncertainty of the 2020 season.

“Once things were back in our court of figuring out what we can and can’t do, I think our coaching staff [and] Bill has done a good job of, hey, this is forever kind of changing and very fluid, but once we get it, it’s like this is what we’ve got, this is what we’re going to do,” McCourty noted. “I think all of us have just fallen in line as far as what Wednesday looks like for now. Then we’ll figure out what Thursday looks like, and then go forward from there.”

Simultaneous to the ongoing questions over the team and possible COVID-19 positive tests, New England is trying to prepare for the Broncos game.

Advertisement

Several Patriots players even took the precaution of staying in a hotel, so as to self-isolate and not expose family members.

“It’s just been that kind of year so far,” McCourty added. “It was [us] at home, then in a hotel for about a week, then back home. So it’s just kind of [about] staying focused and then within all of that, it’s watching film on Denver, it’s getting prepared to play a game. I think that’s the biggest thing we talked about as players, is not losing sight of.”

McCourty pointed out that not only is the team used to video meetings — given their extensive use during an offseason that included the national outbreak of COVID-19 — but it also gives players on the COVID-19/reserve list a chance to continue participating in team activities.

“The thing with virtual meetings is everybody’s able to be on a virtual meeting, everybody’s able to crack jokes and laugh and then the same thing with our text messages and different things like that,” said McCourty. “We haven’t cast off anyone that’s tested positive, and kicked them off the island. They’ve still been with us and hang out as much as we’ve all been able to hang out by looking at a computer screen.”

Confronted with a Patriots-specific COVID-19 outbreak, McCourty explained how it’s been a learning experience.

He also mentioned that the Titans’ experience — with sporadic positive tests even after the team shut down its facility — showed how it’s difficult to definitively known when players should return to team activities.

Advertisement

Still, he’s encouraged each day when no new positive tests are found.

“I think we all learned a lot from just watching Tennessee, of the incubation period, of seeing how long that they had positive tests here and there come up, I think a lot blame went to them at first,” said McCourty. “And it’s like no, if you watch the virus, once it gets in, there’s an incubation period. Once we’re moving further and further away from that and we continue to get negative tests it’s definitely a good feeling for all the guys to get back in there.”

Looking at the remainder of the season, the veteran safety is certain this won’t be the last time the NFL has to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

“The 2020 NFL season is changing, it’s going to continue to change,” McCourty predicted. “I highly doubt this is going to be the last couple cases of COVID that we see around the league.”

The Patriots, McCourty reasoned, are similar to everyone dealing with COVID-19 in terms of the ongoing uncertainty and anxiety.

“If you’re honest, I think it’s any time you do any of this,” he said of his nerves during each test. “Obviously with a virus going around, it’s prevalent everywhere, so whenever you get tested, especially once someone else tests positive, there’s always an anxious nervousness. I’m sure it’s the same way if you guys had to go get tested. You have that same feeling in your gut, like I should be negative, I’ve paid attention, I haven’t been out, but you just never know. I feel like that’s how this virus has kind of been for everybody. For all of us, there’s always some nerves each time that we go to take the test, especially with what we’re dealing with now.”

Yet as New England tries to move beyond its October run-in with COVID-19, McCourty is taking it with a day-by-day hopefulness.

“It’s like each day you’re just waiting to see and hoping, it’s like Christmas, you’re just hoping for all negative tests so you can move forward and continue to build but again, it’s not in our control, so whatever it ends up being, we just have to figure out what’s the next step and go from there and be ready to play Sunday at a [p.m.]”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Devin McCourty

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is expected to return to Patriots practice on Thursday, per report October 14, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
James Gilbert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly 'closing in' on buying Tampa-area mansion worth $7.5 million October 14, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Adam Schefter
Patriots
Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
MLB
Is Mookie Betts the piece that pushes the Dodgers to a title? October 14, 2020 | 9:53 AM
The Rays eliminated the Yankees in the Division Series. Is that reason enough for Boston fans to back them?
Red Sox
Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason? October 14, 2020 | 6:55 AM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans October 13, 2020 | 10:25 PM
NFL
Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades October 13, 2020 | 10:14 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season October 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a foul ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Boston Red Sox
Sports Q: Have you ever rooted for a player on a baseball team you couldn’t stand? October 13, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots ‘on track’ to play Broncos, Bill Belichick says, as COVID-19 tests reportedly negative October 13, 2020 | 12:13 PM
In an undated image provided by Jeromie Whalen, soccer players practice new guidelines. In Massachusetts, rules changes brought on by the pandemic are forcing soccer players and coaches to adapt to a very different game. (Jeromie Whalen via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SOC VIRUS MASS RULES BY ANDREW KEH FOR OCT. 12, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Sports News
'It's crazy': Mass. high school soccer rules are some of the most unusual in the country October 13, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Gilmore Mahomes
Patriots
NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM
NFL
With no new positive tests for Titans, Tuesday's game with Bills will go on October 13, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
RED SOX
Red Sox will have No. 4 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft October 12, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Alex Pietrangelo is ditching the Blues to sign with the Golden Knights.
NHL
Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract October 12, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Tommy Pham.
MLB
San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover October 12, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton can play if he's still testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Billy Beane will not be taking a role with the Red Sox front office as part of the merger.
BILLY BEANE
'Moneyball' inspiration Billy Beane reportedly set to leave Athletics in Fenway Sports deal October 12, 2020 | 7:04 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach October 12, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Cam Newton could return to action when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
4 things to know about the Patriots' COVID-19 situation October 12, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds watches the ball fly as he hits a home run.
JOE MORGAN
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77 October 12, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore is eager to return to the field.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore said he's 'ready to be back in action' after testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 1:34 PM
LeBron James
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady referenced his recent mistake in a tweet congratulating LeBron James October 12, 2020 | 1:22 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox invite all but two coaches back for 2021 season October 12, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo sits in the confetti with his son Rajon Jr. after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
RAJON RONDO
Rajon Rondo explained why winning a title with the Lakers is so meaningful October 12, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Coach Bill Belichick walks around during warmups.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots reportedly had no new positive results in their latest round of testing October 12, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Fans celebrate in Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA October 12, 2020 | 3:41 AM
Bill Russell congratulated LeBron James for winning the NBA Finals MVP.
NBA FINALS
Bill Russell congratulates Lakers for winning NBA Finals, LeBron James for winning Finals MVP October 11, 2020 | 10:41 PM
LeBron James led the Lakers to the NBA title, winning the Finals MVP award along the way.
NBA FINALS
Lakers defeat Heat to capture the NBA title October 11, 2020 | 10:38 PM