Morning sports update: Bill Belichick opened his press conference with a message for Nick Saban

"I just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization."

Bill Belichick Nick Saban
Bill Belichick speaking with Nick Saban in 2019. –AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM

On Wednesday, the Revolution scored a 3-2 win over the Montreal Impact in a game played at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey (where Montreal has played its home games given the COVID-19 travel restrictions).

With the victory, New England rose to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of New York City FC.

Bill Belichick’s message to Nick Saban: On Wednesday, news broke that University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban had tested positive for COVID-19.

Before diving into the rest of his press conference on Thursday morning, Bill Belichick took a moment to send his well wishes to Saban.

Advertisement

“Just want to wish him a speedy and complete recovery from this COVID virus,” said Belichick.

“I spoke with coach Saban recently,” Belichick continued. “We both talked about how much we’ve learned about this situation and some of the challenges that have come with it. I know he’s been extremely vigilant and has put a great deal of thought and effort into the care of his team and players. He shared that with me, and we both talked about things that we’ve done and have been helpful and so forth. So I just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization.”

Belichick and Saban have a well-documented friendship, as their career have intertwined over the years. During Belichick’s first NFL head coaching tenure (with the Browns), Saban served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 1991-1994.

Trivia: In 2002, Ty Law tied for the team lead with four interceptions. What fellow Patriots player did he tie that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Drafted out of Florida State in 1992, he was the fifth overall pick by the Packers.

More from Boston.com:

Both Cam Newton and possibly Stephon Gilmore will return to Patriots practice:

Advertisement

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic so far, according to his daughter:

On this day: In 1975, Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant mustered all of his strength to help tie up the World Series. Tiant, who had pitched a Game 1 shutout, labored through nine nerve-racking innings, culminating with a 5-4 win.

Throwing 163 pitches and scattering nine hits and four walks, Tiant’s herculean effort proved just enough, thanks to a five-run 4th inning from Boston’s offense.

Luis Tiant Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Playing in his second game — and having already scored a highlight goal in his debut — 17-year-old Caden Clark scored another beauty on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Trivia answer: Terrell Buckley

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Adam Hunger
NFL
The Jets and Giants are both 0-5. That’s the tweet. October 14, 2020 | 9:08 PM
The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama
Patriots
Where will this Patriots season rank among the craziest in franchise history? October 14, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Bruce Arena.
New England Revolution
Early goals give Revolution 3-2 win over Impact October 14, 2020 | 8:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le'Veon Bell? October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase says it was 'best that we part ways' with Le'Veon Bell October 14, 2020 | 5:39 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list, on track to start Sunday October 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about the Patriots' anxiety amid ongoing COVID-19 testing October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
New England Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in this week's AP Pro32 poll of top NFL teams October 14, 2020 | 2:17 PM
James Gilbert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly 'closing in' on buying Tampa-area mansion worth $7.5 million October 14, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Adam Schefter
Patriots
Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
MLB
Is Mookie Betts the piece that pushes the Dodgers to a title? October 14, 2020 | 9:53 AM
The Rays eliminated the Yankees in the Division Series. Is that reason enough for Boston fans to back them?
Red Sox
Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason? October 14, 2020 | 6:55 AM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans October 13, 2020 | 10:25 PM
NFL
Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades October 13, 2020 | 10:14 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season October 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a foul ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Boston Red Sox
Sports Q: Have you ever rooted for a player on a baseball team you couldn’t stand? October 13, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots ‘on track’ to play Broncos, Bill Belichick says, as COVID-19 tests reportedly negative October 13, 2020 | 12:13 PM
In an undated image provided by Jeromie Whalen, soccer players practice new guidelines. In Massachusetts, rules changes brought on by the pandemic are forcing soccer players and coaches to adapt to a very different game. (Jeromie Whalen via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SOC VIRUS MASS RULES BY ANDREW KEH FOR OCT. 12, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Sports News
'It's crazy': Mass. high school soccer rules are some of the most unusual in the country October 13, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Gilmore Mahomes
Patriots
NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM
NFL
With no new positive tests for Titans, Tuesday's game with Bills will go on October 13, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
RED SOX
Red Sox will have No. 4 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft October 12, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Alex Pietrangelo is ditching the Blues to sign with the Golden Knights.
NHL
Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract October 12, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Tommy Pham.
MLB
San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover October 12, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton can play if he's still testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Billy Beane will not be taking a role with the Red Sox front office as part of the merger.
BILLY BEANE
'Moneyball' inspiration Billy Beane reportedly set to leave Athletics in Fenway Sports deal October 12, 2020 | 7:04 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach October 12, 2020 | 5:37 PM