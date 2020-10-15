Morning sports update: Bill Belichick opened his press conference with a message for Nick Saban

On Wednesday, the Revolution scored a 3-2 win over the Montreal Impact in a game played at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey (where Montreal has played its home games given the COVID-19 travel restrictions).

With the victory, New England rose to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of New York City FC.

Bill Belichick’s message to Nick Saban: On Wednesday, news broke that University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban had tested positive for COVID-19.

Before diving into the rest of his press conference on Thursday morning, Bill Belichick took a moment to send his well wishes to Saban.

“Just want to wish him a speedy and complete recovery from this COVID virus,” said Belichick.

“I spoke with coach Saban recently,” Belichick continued. “We both talked about how much we’ve learned about this situation and some of the challenges that have come with it. I know he’s been extremely vigilant and has put a great deal of thought and effort into the care of his team and players. He shared that with me, and we both talked about things that we’ve done and have been helpful and so forth. So I just want to wish him the best from all of us here in the organization.”

Belichick and Saban have a well-documented friendship, as their career have intertwined over the years. During Belichick’s first NFL head coaching tenure (with the Browns), Saban served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 1991-1994.

Trivia: In 2002, Ty Law tied for the team lead with four interceptions. What fellow Patriots player did he tie that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Drafted out of Florida State in 1992, he was the fifth overall pick by the Packers.

Both Cam Newton and possibly Stephon Gilmore will return to Patriots practice:

From @gmfb after technical difficulties due to a bit of toddler saliva: The #Patriots welcome back Cam Newton and, as @globejimmcbride first reported, likely Stephon Gilmore as well. pic.twitter.com/yJoahdjwf6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2020

Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic so far, according to his daughter:

No symptoms. He’s literally coaching practice from a Zoom call💪🏼 (I had permission to say this) — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) October 14, 2020

On this day: In 1975, Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant mustered all of his strength to help tie up the World Series. Tiant, who had pitched a Game 1 shutout, labored through nine nerve-racking innings, culminating with a 5-4 win.

Throwing 163 pitches and scattering nine hits and four walks, Tiant’s herculean effort proved just enough, thanks to a five-run 4th inning from Boston’s offense.

Daily highlight: Playing in his second game — and having already scored a highlight goal in his debut — 17-year-old Caden Clark scored another beauty on Wednesday in a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Trivia answer: Terrell Buckley