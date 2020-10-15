Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday

Both were sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton are both eager to play.
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton are both eager to play. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Sports Producer
October 15, 2020 | 2:14 PM

As expected, quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to Patriots practice Thursday.

Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was also present, but defensive lineman Byron Cowart was absent after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Newton tested positive Oct. 2 and missed the Patriots’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was activated from the COVID-IR on Wednesday, and it appears likely he’ll start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Newton’s status. “We haven’t had an opportunity to do much here. In the last 10 days or so we’ve been on the field really one time, so we’ll just have to see how things go here. That’s with everybody, it’s not specific to any individual player, just in general.”

Gilmore announced Oct. 6 that he had tested positive. He’s still technically on the COVID-IR, but he is able to practice.

The Patriots came in at staggered times Wednesday to do workouts, and Thursday marked their first time back on the field since Saturday.

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Stephon Gilmore NFL Coronavirus

