N’Keal Harry described the Patriots’ last couple weeks as ‘real unusual’

Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry said it’s been “real unusual” conducting meetings and looking at film before and after practice from home as opposed to at the team’s facility.

Harry said the Patriots are currently in the facility for weightlifting, practicing outdoors, and doing everything else remotely ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots, who shut down their facility Sunday for the third time in 10 days, worked out Wednesday and practiced Thursday. Harry said it was refreshing to get back out there in a live setting.

“It felt good to finally be in person and get back to the normal routine a little bit,” Harry said on a video call Thursday. “It felt great to get back out there today.”

Harry, in particular, said it was exciting to have quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray back in action after all three missed time following positive COVID-19 test results.

He added that everyone had a good amount of energy Thursday, and he praised Newton for helping to generate that enthusiasm.

“He’s a very vocal guy,” Harry said of Newton. “He likes to have fun out there. It kind of brings back that mood, like that fun kind of mood out there.”

Harry said it’s been different working remotely, but at the same time, he credited the coaches for making sure the Patriots are ready to play the Broncos.

He said his thought process doesn’t change much before and after games whether the team is working via video calls or in person. Either way, he replays the game over and over in his head afterword and wonders what could have been if the outcome didn’t go their way.

“As soon as the game’s over with, I automatically start thinking about it,” Harry said. “I can’t sleep too much on the plane, because I’m always thinking about the game and thinking of stuff I can do better, stuff I did pretty well, and stuff that could help me improve. The way I’ve been thinking hasn’t been too much different.”

Jarrett Stidham and N'Keal Harry connect for the TD! #GoPats 📺: #NEvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/7v1FeQ55T9 — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020

What has been different is not having that regular in-person interaction, and Harry was clearly reinvigorated after reconnecting with his teammates following a brief hiatus. He did say that speaking with them on video has helped fill the void, but of course, it’s not the same.

The 2019 first-round pick Harry also noted that he used the bye week to get back to full strength physically.

“It’s definitely been good, just giving me a little time and getting my health back to where it needs to be,” Harry said.