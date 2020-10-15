N’Keal Harry described the Patriots’ last couple weeks as ‘real unusual’

"It felt good to finally be in person and get back to the normal routine a little bit."

N'Keal Harry hauls in a second-half touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham against the Kansas City Chiefs.
N'Keal Harry hauls in a second-half touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham against the Kansas City Chiefs. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 15, 2020 | 6:15 PM

Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry said it’s been “real unusual” conducting meetings and looking at film before and after practice from home as opposed to at the team’s facility.

Harry said the Patriots are currently in the facility for weightlifting, practicing outdoors, and doing everything else remotely ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots, who shut down their facility Sunday for the third time in 10 days, worked out Wednesday and practiced Thursday. Harry said it was refreshing to get back out there in a live setting.

“It felt good to finally be in person and get back to the normal routine a little bit,” Harry said on a video call Thursday. “It felt great to get back out there today.”

Advertisement

Harry, in particular, said it was exciting to have quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray back in action after all three missed time following positive COVID-19 test results.

He added that everyone had a good amount of energy Thursday, and he praised Newton for helping to generate that enthusiasm.

“He’s a very vocal guy,” Harry said of Newton. “He likes to have fun out there. It kind of brings back that mood, like that fun kind of mood out there.”

Harry said it’s been different working remotely, but at the same time, he credited the coaches for making sure the Patriots are ready to play the Broncos.

He said his thought process doesn’t change much before and after games whether the team is working via video calls or in person. Either way, he replays the game over and over in his head afterword and wonders what could have been if the outcome didn’t go their way.

“As soon as the game’s over with, I automatically start thinking about it,” Harry said. “I can’t sleep too much on the plane, because I’m always thinking about the game and thinking of stuff I can do better, stuff I did pretty well, and stuff that could help me improve. The way I’ve been thinking hasn’t been too much different.”

Advertisement

What has been different is not having that regular in-person interaction, and Harry was clearly reinvigorated after reconnecting with his teammates following a brief hiatus. He did say that speaking with them on video has helped fill the void, but of course, it’s not the same.

The 2019 first-round pick Harry also noted that he used the bye week to get back to full strength physically.

“It’s definitely been good, just giving me a little time and getting my health back to where it needs to be,” Harry said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Deatrich Wise Jr. was the only Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 6 injury report: Deatrich Wise Jr. lone player to miss Thursday's practice October 15, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Ty Lue will reportedly serve as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Tyronn Lue reportedly agrees to become next Clippers head coach October 15, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Boston Bruins' Jakub Zboril during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.
BRUINS
4 things to know about Bruins prospect Jakub Zboril October 15, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton are both eager to play.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday October 15, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock takes part in a drill during practice.
PATRIOTS-BRONCOS
What the Broncos are expecting when they face the Patriots October 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA Tournament games among college events scheduled for Boston region from 2023-2026 October 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Bill Belichick Nick Saban
Patriots
Bill Belichick opened his press conference with a message for Nick Saban October 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Adam Hunger
NFL
The Jets and Giants are both 0-5. That’s the tweet. October 14, 2020 | 9:08 PM
The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama
Patriots
Where will this Patriots season rank among the craziest in franchise history? October 14, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Bruce Arena.
New England Revolution
Early goals give Revolution 3-2 win over Impact October 14, 2020 | 8:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le'Veon Bell? October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase says it was 'best that we part ways' with Le'Veon Bell October 14, 2020 | 5:39 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list, on track to start Sunday October 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about the Patriots' anxiety amid ongoing COVID-19 testing October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
New England Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in this week's AP Pro32 poll of top NFL teams October 14, 2020 | 2:17 PM
James Gilbert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly 'closing in' on buying Tampa-area mansion worth $7.5 million October 14, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Adam Schefter
Patriots
Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
MLB
Is Mookie Betts the piece that pushes the Dodgers to a title? October 14, 2020 | 9:53 AM
The Rays eliminated the Yankees in the Division Series. Is that reason enough for Boston fans to back them?
Red Sox
Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason? October 14, 2020 | 6:55 AM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans October 13, 2020 | 10:25 PM
NFL
Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades October 13, 2020 | 10:14 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season October 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a foul ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Boston Red Sox
Sports Q: Have you ever rooted for a player on a baseball team you couldn’t stand? October 13, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots ‘on track’ to play Broncos, Bill Belichick says, as COVID-19 tests reportedly negative October 13, 2020 | 12:13 PM
In an undated image provided by Jeromie Whalen, soccer players practice new guidelines. In Massachusetts, rules changes brought on by the pandemic are forcing soccer players and coaches to adapt to a very different game. (Jeromie Whalen via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SOC VIRUS MASS RULES BY ANDREW KEH FOR OCT. 12, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Sports News
'It's crazy': Mass. high school soccer rules are some of the most unusual in the country October 13, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Gilmore Mahomes
Patriots
NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM