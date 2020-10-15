Patriots’ Week 6 injury report: Deatrich Wise Jr. lone player to miss Thursday’s practice

Wise Jr. missed practice due to a non-injury related reason.

Deatrich Wise Jr. was the only Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday.
Deatrich Wise Jr. was the only Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 15, 2020 | 6:22 PM

In their first practice of the week, the Patriots had just one player who did not participate.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was out of practice on Thursday due to a non-injury related reason, according to the team. Wise Jr. has 11 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in four games this season.

Wise Jr., offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and center/guard James Ferentz all would have missed practice on Wednesday if the team held one, according to the team’s projections.

Eluemunor and Ferentz would have also missed Wednesday’s practice due to non-injury related reasons. They were removed from Thursday’s injury report.

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) were all limited participants at Thursday’s practice.

All four players have been limited participants at practice with those same injuries in recent weeks with only Mason missing any game time. He was out for the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who each tested positive for COVID-19, returned to practice Thursday and were not on the injury report.

On the Broncos end, quarterback Drew Lock was a full participant for the second straight practice. He missed the team’s last two games due to a shoulder injury and might have been out for the matchup against the Patriots if it was still held in Week 5.

Running back Melvin Gordon returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice in the aftermath of his DUI citation Tuesday night. Tight end Noah Fant, who is sixth in receiving yards per game for tight ends this season, was limited in practice for the second straight day due to an ankle injury.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver KJ Hamler were the only Broncos players to not participate in Thursday’s practice.

Advertisement

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
T Isaiah Wynn (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Broncos

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep)
WR KJ Hamler (hamstring)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Garrett Bolles (not injury related)
TE Noah Fant (ankle)
NT Mike Purcell (knee)

FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Bryce Callahan (wrist)
RB Melvin Gordon (not injury related)
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
ILB Joseph Jones (knee)
RB Phillip Lindsay (foot)
QB Drew Lock (right shoulder)
S Trey Marshall (wrist)

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
N'Keal Harry hauls in a second-half touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham against the Kansas City Chiefs.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry described the Patriots' last couple weeks as 'real unusual' October 15, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Ty Lue will reportedly serve as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Tyronn Lue reportedly agrees to become next Clippers head coach October 15, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Boston Bruins' Jakub Zboril during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.
BRUINS
4 things to know about Bruins prospect Jakub Zboril October 15, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton are both eager to play.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday October 15, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock takes part in a drill during practice.
PATRIOTS-BRONCOS
What the Broncos are expecting when they face the Patriots October 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA Tournament games among college events scheduled for Boston region from 2023-2026 October 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Bill Belichick Nick Saban
Patriots
Bill Belichick opened his press conference with a message for Nick Saban October 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Adam Hunger
NFL
The Jets and Giants are both 0-5. That’s the tweet. October 14, 2020 | 9:08 PM
The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama
Patriots
Where will this Patriots season rank among the craziest in franchise history? October 14, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Bruce Arena.
New England Revolution
Early goals give Revolution 3-2 win over Impact October 14, 2020 | 8:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le'Veon Bell? October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase says it was 'best that we part ways' with Le'Veon Bell October 14, 2020 | 5:39 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list, on track to start Sunday October 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about the Patriots' anxiety amid ongoing COVID-19 testing October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
New England Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in this week's AP Pro32 poll of top NFL teams October 14, 2020 | 2:17 PM
James Gilbert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly 'closing in' on buying Tampa-area mansion worth $7.5 million October 14, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Adam Schefter
Patriots
Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
MLB
Is Mookie Betts the piece that pushes the Dodgers to a title? October 14, 2020 | 9:53 AM
The Rays eliminated the Yankees in the Division Series. Is that reason enough for Boston fans to back them?
Red Sox
Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason? October 14, 2020 | 6:55 AM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans October 13, 2020 | 10:25 PM
NFL
Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades October 13, 2020 | 10:14 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season October 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a foul ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Boston Red Sox
Sports Q: Have you ever rooted for a player on a baseball team you couldn’t stand? October 13, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots ‘on track’ to play Broncos, Bill Belichick says, as COVID-19 tests reportedly negative October 13, 2020 | 12:13 PM
In an undated image provided by Jeromie Whalen, soccer players practice new guidelines. In Massachusetts, rules changes brought on by the pandemic are forcing soccer players and coaches to adapt to a very different game. (Jeromie Whalen via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SOC VIRUS MASS RULES BY ANDREW KEH FOR OCT. 12, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Sports News
'It's crazy': Mass. high school soccer rules are some of the most unusual in the country October 13, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Gilmore Mahomes
Patriots
NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM