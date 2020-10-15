Patriots’ Week 6 injury report: Deatrich Wise Jr. lone player to miss Thursday’s practice

In their first practice of the week, the Patriots had just one player who did not participate.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was out of practice on Thursday due to a non-injury related reason, according to the team. Wise Jr. has 11 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in four games this season.

Wise Jr., offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and center/guard James Ferentz all would have missed practice on Wednesday if the team held one, according to the team’s projections.

Eluemunor and Ferentz would have also missed Wednesday’s practice due to non-injury related reasons. They were removed from Thursday’s injury report.

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), receiver Julian Edelman (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf) were all limited participants at Thursday’s practice.

All four players have been limited participants at practice with those same injuries in recent weeks with only Mason missing any game time. He was out for the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who each tested positive for COVID-19, returned to practice Thursday and were not on the injury report.

On the Broncos end, quarterback Drew Lock was a full participant for the second straight practice. He missed the team’s last two games due to a shoulder injury and might have been out for the matchup against the Patriots if it was still held in Week 5.

Running back Melvin Gordon returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice in the aftermath of his DUI citation Tuesday night. Tight end Noah Fant, who is sixth in receiving yards per game for tight ends this season, was limited in practice for the second straight day due to an ankle injury.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and wide receiver KJ Hamler were the only Broncos players to not participate in Thursday’s practice.

Advertisement

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Deatrich Wise Jr. (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

T Isaiah Wynn (calf)