Former Patriot Rodney Harrison getting new show on Peacock

Rodney Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.
Rodney Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Sports columnist
October 16, 2020 | 10:27 AM

Rodney Harrison is getting a new weekly football show on Peacock.

The former Patriots safety and two-time Super Bowl champion, along with NBC Sports colleague Jac Collinsworth, will team up for “Safety Blitz,” an hour-long program that will stream every Monday at 6 p.m. on NBC’s streaming service. It debuts this coming Monday.

Harrison has held one of the most prominent analyst jobs in NFL media since joining NBC’s prime-time “Football Night In America” studio program in 2009.

But the time constraints of that program don’t always allow for him to weigh in on various NFL topics as much as he sometimes might like.

“Safety Blitz” will give Harrison and Collinsworth the room to discuss what they saw in the games that weekend at a greater length while also looking ahead to the following week’s games.

“Sometimes on Sunday Night Football, you don’t have a lot of real estate for everyone to be talking and really breaking down games because there are just so many topics we have to cover,” said Harrison. “So there are always five, six, seven things that you kind of want to expand on, and that’s going to give us an opportunity to expand on what happened.”

For more than six years, Harrison had a show on NBC Sports Radio — also titled “Safety Blitz” — and it was successful. “We had a lot of listeners, and over 100 affiliates, and I thought it was a good show,” said Harrison.

It was discontinued during cutbacks in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrison expressed a desire to NBC Sports executives to bring it back in some form.

Peacock, which has a sports channel on its stream that includes “The Dan Patrick Show”, “The Rich Eisen Show”, and the Michael Smith and Michael Holley hosted “Brother From Another”, was deemed the ideal fit, with Collinsworth added to the mix.

“Jac, I think he’s the perfect guy to kind of be my partner,” said Harrison. “He’s got a great personality, smart guy. He’s been around football his entire life, and I think he’s going to add that dimension to it.

“The show is going to be two guys engaged in football, two guys that love football, digging down and talking about football. I sit here and I watch so much film, and on Sunday night, you can’t get deep into the details of what you’ve watched and what trends you’re seeing. When they come to me, I may get 20 seconds, maybe 25 seconds to talk about something. It’s hard to break down a three-and-a-half hour game in 20 or 25 seconds.

“So this is providing me with the perfect platform for that. I’m a very honest guy. I want to be able to say things the way I see them and be honest and give the fans what a lot of people don’t give them. And that’s just straight, real truth.”

TOPICS: Patriots Media TV

