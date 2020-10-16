Patriots reportedly place James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team canceled its practice on Friday after it received a positive COVID-19 test.

James Ferentz is reportedly being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
James Ferentz is reportedly being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
updated on October 16, 2020 | 3:28 PM

The Patriots are placing center James Ferentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team reportedly received a positive COVID-19 test result earlier Friday.

In the wake of the result, the team canceled Friday’s practice.

While players can be placed on the COVID-IR list without testing positive for the virus, the Patriots believe that they only had one positive COVID-19 test on Friday, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

Ferentz was at Thursday’s practice. However, the Patriots listed in their injury report that Ferentz would have missed practice on Wednesday if they had one due to a non-injury related issue. Ferentz started at center in the Patriots’ loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 5.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ matchup against the Broncos, which was pushed back from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12 then to Sunday, is still scheduled to be played, and Broncos players are being told to prepare to play Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. No other contingency plans are being discussed, he said.

Friday’s positive test result appears to mark the fifth positive COVID-19 test the Patriots have had since Oct. 2. Quarterback Cam Newton was the first player to test positive for the virus. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive lineman Byron Cowart also received positive test results.

Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list, but it was never reported that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton, Gilmore, and Murray all returned to Patriots practice on Thursday, which was the team’s first practice since they shut down the facility following Cowart’s positive test result on Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The NCAA imposed sanctions on UMass on Friday.
UMASS
NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis October 16, 2020 | 2:59 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara is reportedly in 'no rush' to make free agent decision October 16, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Rob Ninkovich in 2017.
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich shared a humorous Bill Belichick anecdote about facing Aaron Rodgers October 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Rodney Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.
Patriots
Former Patriot Rodney Harrison getting new show on Peacock October 16, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Tom Brady talks with Aaron Rodgers after the Patriots defeated the Packers, 31-17, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Mutual admiration at center of Brady-Rodgers relationship October 16, 2020 | 9:55 AM
NFL
Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus October 16, 2020 | 9:16 AM
Cam Newton released his first public statement on testing positive via Instagram on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Broncos game October 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Carlos Correa hit a walkoff home run in Game 6 of the ALCS.
MLB
Carlos Correa hits walkoff homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS October 15, 2020 | 10:06 PM
NFL
Chiefs sign Le’Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets October 15, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers
NFL
Old man quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off Sunday October 15, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Deatrich Wise Jr. was the only Patriots player to miss practice on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 6 injury report: Deatrich Wise Jr. lone player to miss Thursday's practice October 15, 2020 | 6:22 PM
N'Keal Harry hauls in a second-half touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham against the Kansas City Chiefs.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry described the Patriots' last couple weeks as 'real unusual' October 15, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Ty Lue will reportedly serve as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Tyronn Lue reportedly agrees to become next Clippers head coach October 15, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Boston Bruins' Jakub Zboril during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.
BRUINS
4 things to know about Bruins prospect Jakub Zboril October 15, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton are both eager to play.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday October 15, 2020 | 2:14 PM
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock takes part in a drill during practice.
PATRIOTS-BRONCOS
What the Broncos are expecting when they face the Patriots October 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA Tournament games among college events scheduled for Boston region from 2023-2026 October 15, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Bill Belichick Nick Saban
Patriots
Bill Belichick opened his press conference with a message for Nick Saban October 15, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Adam Hunger
NFL
The Jets and Giants are both 0-5. That’s the tweet. October 14, 2020 | 9:08 PM
The 1996 season, which ended with Bill Parcells's departure from a Super Bowl team, was rife with drama
Patriots
Where will this Patriots season rank among the craziest in franchise history? October 14, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Bruce Arena.
New England Revolution
Early goals give Revolution 3-2 win over Impact October 14, 2020 | 8:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le'Veon Bell? October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase says it was 'best that we part ways' with Le'Veon Bell October 14, 2020 | 5:39 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list, on track to start Sunday October 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about the Patriots' anxiety amid ongoing COVID-19 testing October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
New England Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in this week's AP Pro32 poll of top NFL teams October 14, 2020 | 2:17 PM