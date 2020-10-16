Patriots reportedly place James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Patriots are placing center James Ferentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team reportedly received a positive COVID-19 test result earlier Friday.

In the wake of the result, the team canceled Friday’s practice.

While players can be placed on the COVID-IR list without testing positive for the virus, the Patriots believe that they only had one positive COVID-19 test on Friday, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports.

Ferentz was at Thursday’s practice. However, the Patriots listed in their injury report that Ferentz would have missed practice on Wednesday if they had one due to a non-injury related issue. Ferentz started at center in the Patriots’ loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 5.

The Patriots’ matchup against the Broncos, which was pushed back from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12 then to Sunday, is still scheduled to be played, and Broncos players are being told to prepare to play Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. No other contingency plans are being discussed, he said.

Friday’s positive test result appears to mark the fifth positive COVID-19 test the Patriots have had since Oct. 2. Quarterback Cam Newton was the first player to test positive for the virus. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive lineman Byron Cowart also received positive test results.

Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list, but it was never reported that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton, Gilmore, and Murray all returned to Patriots practice on Thursday, which was the team’s first practice since they shut down the facility following Cowart’s positive test result on Sunday.