Bill Belichick hopes Patriots can ‘get on the field’ for more practices after loss to Broncos

Bill Belichick succinctly summarized the Patriots’ frustrating 18-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday in the opening line of his postgame press conference.

“We didn’t do anything well enough today to win,” Belichick bluntly admitted.

After originally being scheduled for the previous week, the matchup had been delayed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Patriots. The ongoing issue of positive tests limited New England’s practice time, and certainly showed in the disappointing results of the game.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Belichick. “We just need to get back to work and improve and perform better than this. That’s really all there is to it.”

On some issues — such as why he didn’t challenge the spot of the ball on a James White fourth-quarter run — Belichick was characteristically sparse in his comments.

“No, not really,” said Belichick on if he thought about challenging. When asked a follow-up, he said only, “I just answered the question.”

Regarding the team’s failed two-point conversion after Cam Newton’s touchdown run, Belichick laconically responded, “We thought it was the best thing to do at that point.”

On the offensive line — a patchwork group at the start of the game made even thinner by an injury to Jeremy Eluemunor — Belichick was more loquacious. Asked specifically about the challenges of creating cohesion with a line that was riddled with injuries and a lack of practices, he offered a fuller opinion.

“Well, it was a big challenge. Playing without guys, getting guys hurt, moving around, had some guys that [haven’t] played together much, hadn’t practiced together much,” Belichick noted. “So we need to get on the field, we need to practice, we need to develop some continuity as a team, but especially there.”

The lack of normal practices was a point Belichick emphasized.

“We need more time together, we need to practice together, we need to execute and do everything better. No question about that.”

Looking ahead, the Patriots are scheduled to play the 49ers — and former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo — next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Asked if he thinks the Patriots will be back to more of a normal routine, Belichick had a clear message.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to practice this week,” said Belichick. “We certainly need it. We’ll see.”