‘Everyone’s dealing with this’: Matthew Slater’s message on the Patriots making no excuses

"We made a decision that we were going to play this year and I think all of us understood the potential scenarios that existed when we opted in."

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater spoke about the Patriots not making excuses during the 2020 season. –AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 18, 2020

Despite the numerous issues the Patriots have encountered playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two weeks — multiple reschedule games, several players testing positive, and only two on-field practices — Matthew Slater offered no excuses following Sunday’s 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

Speaking to reporters, Slater acknowledged that his team has had to deal with unprecedented circumstances.

“You know, I mean there’s no script for this,” Slater began. “So just take it one day at a time. This is affecting us all differently. And that’s understandable, I get that.”

That said, Slater doesn’t believe the Patriots can use their issues as an excuse.

Advertisement

“We made a decision that we were going to play this year and I think all of us understood the potential scenarios that existed when we opted in,” said Slater. “And that doesn’t mean that it’s easy when you’re faced with them, but we have to do the best that we can to remain committed to the choice we made to play football. We’re blessed to be doing what we’re doing, and if we’re going to do it, we need to commit ourselves to doing it at a high level. That’s what we chose to do, and it’s not easy.”

Slater, a special teams star, is also known for his leadership and integrity. In 2017, he won the prestigious Bart Starr Award, given to the player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

Looking at the Patriots’ situation, Slater added some wider perspective.

“I mean, look everyone’s dealing with this,” Slater added. “There are countless people who have had their lives turned upside down and they’re having to find a way to provide for their families, they’re having to find a way to, to keep food on the table, to keep the lights on. So our situation, certainly, in light of others is not all that bad, but still I think it’s not easy for guys with kids and families.”

Advertisement

The 35-year-old also knows that New England won’t get a chance to do the year over, regardless of how difficult the 2020 season might be.

“We have to be responsible, we have to be selfless with what we do inside and outside of the building and then we have to commit ourselves to our craft because look, nobody can get this year back,” Slater concluded. “I can’t go back next year and say, ‘Oh let’s do this over.’ This is a year that goes past and we’ll never get back so let’s try to maximize it.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL
Dolphins turn up heat on Jets and embattled Adam Gase, win 24-0 October 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM
Meanwhile in Tampa...
Tom Brady outplays Aaron Rodgers as the Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10 October 18, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Denver's Albert Okwuegbunam tries to run away from Kyle Dugger after catching a pass in the first half of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Twelve thoughts on the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Bill Belichick wasn't pleased with the way Sunday's game unfolded.
PATRIOTS
Patriots, previously 39-0, lose 1st game under Bill Belichick when not allowing touchdown October 18, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton had an unspectacular performance in his first game back from COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is 'moving forward' after first game since COVID-19 diagnosis October 18, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Julian Edelman throws a fourth quarter pass that he completed to quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ question-prompting loss October 18, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots' lack of practices, offensive line issues October 18, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 experience: 'It was unfortunate, but I'm past it' October 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Brandon McManus made six field goals in the Broncos' win over the Patriots.
Patriots
Brandon McManus' 6 field goals lift Broncos over Patriots October 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor out vs. Broncos with ankle injury October 18, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Cam Newton wished his son, Cashmere, a happy 1st birthday Sept. 30, and he wore cleats to celebrate the occasion Sunday, Oct. 18.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton sports custom cleats wishing son happy birthday October 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Cam Newton scrambles against the Broncos in the first half of Sunday's game
Patriots
Here is everything that happened in the Patriots' loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jim Davis
TOREY KRUG
Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post October 18, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Time will tell whether Gordon Hayward is with the Celtics next season.
CELTICS
What experts believe will happen with Gordon Hayward's future October 18, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robs Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna of a home run Saturday.
MLB
Mookie Betts, with another great grab, shows what Dodgers wanted October 17, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger Saturday.
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win over Atlanta Braves October 17, 2020 | 8:28 PM
Seth Wenig
NFL
Injury, illness force Broncos to leave Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon home October 17, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers landing on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Matt Grzelcyk is staying with the Bruins.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 4-year contract October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.
PATRIOTS
Patriots back at work, day after 5th player tested positive October 17, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Joe Thornton, pictured here with the San Jose Sharks, is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Bruin Joe Thornton, 41, to one-year deal October 17, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Justin Edmonds
Patriots
Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots October 17, 2020 | 1:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots open facility after shutting down due to positive COVID-19 test, will hold walkthrough Saturday October 17, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Damien Harris could carry a lot of the load on the ground Sunday
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
After difficult preparations, Patriots should get an easy win over the Broncos October 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman among four Patriots questionable vs. Broncos October 16, 2020 | 4:10 PM
The NCAA imposed sanctions on UMass on Friday.
UMASS
NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis October 16, 2020 | 2:59 PM
James Ferentz is reportedly being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly place James Ferentz on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 16, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara is reportedly in 'no rush' to make free agent decision October 16, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Rob Ninkovich in 2017.
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich shared a humorous Bill Belichick anecdote about facing Aaron Rodgers October 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Rodney Harrison was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.
Patriots
Former Patriot Rodney Harrison getting new show on Peacock October 16, 2020 | 10:27 AM